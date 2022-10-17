Everything you need to know about NASA’s Next-Gen Rocketship, Artemis 1, and its launching date

The new Space Launch System's very first flight is ready with the Artemis 1 all set to be launched on November 14.







After a long duration of 50 years, man is again planning to land on the moon, all thanks to NASA.









The Artemis mission by NASA planned to "land the first woman and first person of color on the Moon". The mission involves exploring the lunar surface, while also framing the groundwork for making way for astronauts to visit Mars.

This is the third launch attempt of the Artemis mission.

What is the Artemis Program by NASA?

The Artemis program by NASA is a series of ongoing space missions by NASA.

The missions under the Artemis program are presently in progress.







Artemis 1:

Artemis 1 is an uncrewed test flight. It will go around and beyond the Moon.

It is planned to be launched on November 14, 2022.

Artemis 2:

The Artemis 2 is a crewed flight. It will go beyond the Moon. The Artemis 2 will be the mission that will take human beings the farthest they have ever been in space.

Artemis 3:

The Artemis 3 is a special mission as it will take the first female astronaut and the first astronaut of color on the Moon to spend 7 days performing scientific studies on the moon.

It was NASA's first crewed Moon landing mission since Apollo 17, in 1972.







Important Facts to Note:

- The mission started in 2017 and is still underway.

- The Space Launch System (SLS); Commercial launch vehicles are being used as launch vehicles.

- Lunar Gateway, Orion, and Human landing system (HLS) are the crew modules involved.







-Previously, two launch attempts of the Artemis had been canceled. The first one was on August 29 and the second one was on September 3, 2022.







- The new launch date released is on November 14, Monday. The launch window opening will be for 69 minutes and will start at 12:07 am EST (04:07 GMT)







-The Artemis 2 may not be launched any earlier than 2024.

-The Artemis 3 may be launched in 2025.







NASA's Long-Term Goals

NASA plans to make use of the research and technology developed at the time of the Artemis space flights and intends to release a future crewed mission to Mars.

NASA's most determined "Moon to Mars" plan deals with building a new space station in lunar orbit. NASA hopes to build a habitable Moon base eventually.







The need to go to the Moon again!

Man has stepped on the moon once with the Apollo missions, then why is NASA eager to retake him with the Artemis?

Well, with the Artemis, NASA doesn't simply want the man to go to the moon, but is eager to make him "stay there".







This implies that NASA wants to investigate the possibility of building bases both on the surface of the Moon and in the lunar orbit. The primary goal as of now, albeit, is to make humans return to the Moon.