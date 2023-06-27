What is Facial Recognition Technology?

Facial recognition technology (FRT) is a biometric technology that analyzes and identifies human faces based on unique facial features. It is capable of identifying individuals in photographs, videos, or real-time scenarios.

By utilizing computer algorithms, specific facial landmarks like cheekbone shape and lip contours are mapped and translated into a numerical code known as a faceprint. This technology heavily relies on various processes and techniques associated with artificial intelligence.

In the case of verification or identification, the system compares the generated faceprint with a vast database containing numerous existing faceprints. It has gained significant popularity and is used in various applications, including security systems, identity verification, access control, surveillance, and personalization.

The Ministry of Communications, specifically the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), has recently created a facial recognition tool called the Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification (ASTR). This tool utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) to perform facial recognition for the purpose of verifying telecom SIM subscribers.

How does facial recognition technology work?

While many individuals are familiar with face recognition technology through features like FaceID used to unlock iPhones, it's important to note that facial recognition has various applications beyond this specific use case.

Apart from unlocking phones, facial recognition technology is also utilized for matching the faces of people captured by specialized cameras with images present in watch lists. These watch lists can include photographs of individuals from various sources, including those who are not under suspicion or involved in any illicit activities. It's worth mentioning that facial recognition systems can differ in their specific implementation, but they generally follow the following operating principles:

Step 1: Capturing

1. Face Detection: An algorithm scans an image or video frame to locate and identify human faces. It achieves this by analyzing patterns and features, such as the arrangement of pixels, color variations, and contrast.

2. Face Alignment: Once a face is detected, the technology aligns the face in a standardized manner. This step ensures that the face is in a consistent position and orientation, making subsequent analysis and comparisons more accurate.

Step 2: Extracting

3. Feature Extraction: The next step involves extracting key facial features from the aligned face. These features may include the distance between the eyes, the shape of the nose, the contour of the jawline, and the position of facial landmarks like the eyes, nose, and mouth. This process converts visual information into mathematical representations, such as vectors or templates.

4. Face Encoding: The extracted facial features are then transformed into a unique face template or face embedding. This template is a compact numerical representation of the face's distinguishing characteristics. Various algorithms like deep learning techniques, neural networks, or statistical methods are used to create these representations.

Step 3: Comparing

5. Face Recognition: During face matching or recognition, the stored face templates are compared to the newly captured face template. The similarity between the templates is calculated using mathematical algorithms, such as Euclidean distance or cosine similarity. If the similarity exceeds a certain threshold, the system considers the faces as a match, indicating the presence of a known individual.

6. Database Comparison: In many applications, facial recognition systems compare the face templates against a pre-existing database of known individuals. This database can include images or templates of authorized individuals, suspects, or persons of interest. The system can quickly search the database to find potential matches.

Step 4: Matching

7. Decision and Output: Based on the comparison results, the system makes a decision or provides an output. It may indicate a positive match if the input face matches a template in the database, or it may determine that the face does not match any known individuals. The output can be a simple binary result (matched/not matched) or a ranked list of potential matches.

What are the benefits of facial recognition technology?

It offers several benefits:

1. Fraud Detection: Verify the identity of an actual person in case of risky and suspicious activity.

2. Crime Investigation: Facilitate crime investigation, identifying missing Children/persons, and unidentified dead bodies and provide information for easier and faster analysis.

3. Banking: ATM cash withdrawals and checkout registers can use facial recognition for approving payments.

4. Healthcare: To gain access to patients' records and streamline the patient registration process in a healthcare facility and autodetect pain and emotion in patients.

5. Airport: FRT in the form of e-passports reduce wait time and improves security.

6. Reduced crime: FRT makes it easier to track down burglars, thieves, and trespassers. The sole knowledge of the presence of a face recognition system can serve as a deterrence, especially to petty crime.

7. Faster Processing: Facial recognition enables quick and efficient verification of a person’s identity.

In conclusion, It's important to note that while facial recognition technology offers several benefits, it also raises concerns related to privacy, security, and ethical considerations. Proper safeguards and regulations are necessary to address these issues and ensure the responsible use of the technology.

