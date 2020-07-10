Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the inauguration ceremony said that "Solar energy is going to be a major medium of energy needs not only today but in the 21st century. Because solar energy is sure, pure, and secure." He further added "Today, Rewa has a really scripted history. Rewa is identified with the name of mother Narmada and the white tiger. Now, the name of Asia's largest solar power project has also been added to it."

Prime Minister also told that the project will make the entire Rewa major hub for pure and clean energy in this decade. To the Delhi Metro, it will supply power also to the entire surrounding region of Rewa. He also told that various projects are in progress including Neemuch, Shajapur, Chattarpur, and Omkareshwar and so Madhya Pradesh soon would be the main centre of Solar Energy in the country.

Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan: All you need to know

10 Facts about Asia's largest solar power plant

1. The Rewa Solar power project is Asia's largest 750 MW solar power project. The project was developed by the Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL). Let us tell you that it is a Joint Venture Company of Madhya Pradesh Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (MPUVN), and Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), which is a Central Public Sector Undertaking.

2. The solar power project spreads over a total area of about 1500 hectares and is one of the largest single-site solar power plants in Asia.

3. The solar power project of Rewa comprises of three solar generating units of 250 MW each located on a 500-hectare plot of land inside the Solar Park.

4. The ultra-mega solar power project is expected to help reduce carbon emission equivalent to about 15 lakh tons of CO2 per year.

5. According to the reports, from the project, the Delhi Metro will get around 24 percent of energy and the remaining around 76 percent will be supplied to the state DISCOMs of Madhya Pradesh.

6. The Rewa project will be the first renewable energy project to supply institutional customers outside the state, including Delhi Metro.

7. The Rewa Solar Power project has received the World Bank Group President's Award for its innovation and excellence.

8. Also, the Rewa project was included in the PM's "A Book of innovation: New Beginnings."

9. The Rewa project exemplifies the commitment of India to attain the target of 175 GW of installed renewable energy capacity by the year 2022, including 100 GW of solar installed capacity.

10. For the development of the Solar Park, an amount of Rs 138 crore has been provided by the Centre to RUMSL.

Significance of Asia's largest Solar power project

The Solar power plant project of Rewa is being acknowledged for its vigorous or powerful structuring and innovations in India as well as abroad. It is expected that its payment security mechanism will reduce risks to power developers and also has been recommended as a model to other states by the Renewable Energy Ministry.

It is the first renewable energy project that will supply an institutional customer outside the state and also complete India's commitment to attaining the target of 175 GW of installed energy capacity by 2022.

According to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Solar Energy would be a major medium for providing the energy needs of an aspirational India in the 21st Century. Solar Energy projects are a true representation of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or Self-Reliant India. He also told that the International Solar Alliance (ISA) was launched with an aim to unite the entire world in terms of solar energy. The spirit was One World, One Sun, One Grid. The protection of the environment is not limited to just a few projects, but it is the Way of Life.

List of Nuclear Power Plants in India 2020