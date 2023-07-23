The Hidden Birdhouse: A Challenge for the Sharpest Eyes

Optical illusions are images that trick the brain into seeing something that is not actually there. They can be fun and challenging, and they can also be used to test our visual perception and cognitive abilities.

One popular optical illusion that is doing rounds on the internet is the "hidden birdhouse" puzzle.

In this puzzle, there is a birdhouse hidden among a group of scarecrows.

The challenge is to find the birdhouse within a certain amount of time, which is 13 seconds.

The image is created by Dover Publications and this hidden birdhouse puzzle is difficult because the image is black and white and the scarecrows hide the birdhouse very cleverly.

So, Do you have the true skills of a puzzle master?

If yes, then take up this challenge and find the hidden birdhouse in 13 seconds.

Start the timer and let the hunt begin! All the best.

Source: Dover Publications

Any luck finding the hidden birdhouse?

Come on, this puzzle is super easy and you can do it!

Here are some tips for you:

Take a deep breath and turn off all your distractions to focus on the image.

Zoom in on the different parts of the image and try to look at it from different angles.

Still no luck?

Okay, here is a major hint- Look for the perch of the birdhouse. It is a wooden stick coming out of the birdhouse that gives the birds the ability to easily enter or exit a birdhouse.

Now, hurry up! The timer is going to run out.

3... 2... and 1!

Oh no! The time is up.

If you found the hidden birdhouse within 13 seconds, congratulations! You have excellent visual perception and cognitive abilities.

If you are still having trouble finding the hidden birdhouse, don't worry. You are not alone. Many people find this puzzle to be very challenging.

Just scroll back again to the top and try to find it without a time limit now.

Here is the solution to the puzzle.

Find the Hidden Birdhouse- Solution

The birdhouse is hiding near the flower in the centre of the image.

Source: Dover Publications

Wasn't this puzzle quite fun? Keep trying your hands on optical illusions like this and you will emerge as a true puzzle master.

