GK Question and Answers on Double Century in ODI

Do you know about the latest exciting cricket updates? Check your knowledge here on India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Score through this GK Q&A! Answer who has become the fifth Indian to score an ODI double century and test your cricket knowledge here!
Q1. Who has become the fifth Indian to score an ODI double-century in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad 2023?
a. Pandya
b. Shubman Gill
c. MS Dhoni
Answer:b. Shubman Gill
Explanation: Shubman Gill has become the fifth Indian to score an ODI double-century. Catch live score and updates of IND vs NZ 1st ODI from Hyderabad here.
Q2. Shubman Gill smashed how many sixes in the 49th over to become the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket?
a.3
b.2
c.1
Answer:a.3
Explanation: Shubman Gill smashed three back-to-back sixes in the 49th over to become the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket
Q3. Who is the youngest player to get to the milestone and the opener through the Indian innings?
a.Sachin Tendulkar
b. Kapil Dev
c. Shubham Gill
Answer: c. Shubham Gill
Explanation: Shubman Gill is the youngest to get to the milestone and the opener is now on his way to playing through the Indian innings
Q4. How many players scored double century in ODI?
a.2
b.5
c.12
Answer: c.12
Explanation: Among the 12 double centuries scored in ODI cricket, Amelia Kerr holds the record for the fastest double century, having reached the landmark in 134 deliveries. Among men, Chris Gayle holds the record for the same, having reached the number in 138 balls.
Q5. Who scored 1st double century in ODI?
a.Virat Kohli
b. Verendra Sehwag
c.
Sachin Tendulkar
Answer: c. Sachin Tendulkar
Explanation: Sachin Tendulkar was the first male cricketer who scored his first double century (200*) in the ODI against South Africa in 2010.
Q6. Who hit 3 double century in ODI?
a. Virat Kohli
b.Rohit Sharma
c. Shubham Gill
Answer: b.Rohit Sharma
Explanation: Rohit Sharma is the only batsman who has scored Three double Centuries in ODI. Hitman's first double century was against Australia in Bangalore in the year 2009. After that, on 14th November 2014, Rohit write the history with his willow with his unbeaten 264 run knock against the Sri-Lanka at the Eden Garden, Kolkata.
Q7. Who scored the fastest 4000 runs in ODI?
a. Hashim Amla
b.Rohit Sharma
c. Wasim Akram
Answer: a. Hashim Amla (South Africa) – 81 innings
Explanation: He is the fastest to reach 4,000 ODI runs. Hashim played his first ODI in March 2008 against Bangladesh and it took 81 innings to do so.
Q8. Who had reached the fastest 1000 runs in ODI before Shubham Gill?
a. Fakhar Zaman
b.Saqlain Mushtaq
c. Chaminda Vaas
Answer: Fakhar Zaman (Pakistan) – 18 innings
Explanation: The No.1 spot was occupied by Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman who reached 1000 runs in just 18 matches.
