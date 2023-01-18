GK Question and Answers on Double Century in ODI

Do you know about the latest exciting cricket updates? Check your knowledge here on India vs New Zealand 1st ODI Score through this GK Q&A! Answer who has become the fifth Indian to score an ODI double century and test your cricket knowledge here!

Q1. Who has become the fifth Indian to score an ODI double-century in the IND vs NZ 1st ODI Hyderabad 2023?

a. Pandya

b. Shubman Gill

c. MS Dhoni

Answer:b. Shubman Gill

Explanation: Shubman Gill has become the fifth Indian to score an ODI double-century. Catch live score and updates of IND vs NZ 1st ODI from Hyderabad here.

Q2. Shubman Gill smashed how many sixes in the 49th over to become the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket?

a.3

b.2

c.1

Answer:a.3

Explanation: Shubman Gill smashed three back-to-back sixes in the 49th over to become the fifth Indian to score a double century in ODI cricket

Q3. Who is the youngest player to get to the milestone and the opener through the Indian innings?

a.Sachin Tendulkar

b. Kapil Dev

c. Shubham Gill

Answer: c. Shubham Gill

Explanation: Shubman Gill is the youngest to get to the milestone and the opener is now on his way to playing through the Indian innings

Q4. How many players scored double century in ODI?

a.2

b.5

c.12

Answer: c.12