GK Questions and Answers on Solar System

Solar System: Explore your knowledge about the solar system by solving the questions and answers provided below in the article. The solar system consists of stars, the Sun, 8 planets, dozens of moons, millions of asteroids, comets, and meteoroids. It orbits the centre of the Milky Way galaxy at about 515,000 mph.

Scientists believe that the Sun has been formed from a moving cloud of gases, which is called Nebula. The Sun and the planets were born out of this cloud. The force of gravity has created them. For millions of years, these balls of dust and gas have been moving around the Sun. The Sun by virtue of its mass and weight controls the movement of the planets. This force is called the force of gravity.

1. Which of the following part of the Sun is visible to humans?

A. Photosphere

B. Corona

C. Chromospheres

D. Core

Ans: A

2. Which of the following part of the Sun is visible at the time of the eclipse?

A. Photosphere

B. Corona

C. Chromosphere

D. Core

Ans: B

3. Which is the deepest point from the sea level on the Earth?

A. North Channel

B. Pacific Ocean

C. Mariana Trench

D. Red Sea

Ans: C

4. What is the time taken by the light of the Sun to reach the Earth?

A. 8 Minute

B. 9 Minute

C. 7 Minute 16 seconds

D. 8 Minute 20 seconds

Ans: D

5. Which of the following is the largest planet of the Solar System according to size?

A. Jupiter

B. Saturn

C. Neptune

D. Uranus

Ans: A

6. Select the correct chronology of the planet according to its size?

I. Mercury

II. Mars

III. Venus

IV. Earth

Code:

A. IV, III, II, I

B. I, III, II, IV

C. I, II, III, IV

D. IV, I, III, II

Ans: A

7. Which of the following planets in the Solar System takes the shortest revolution?

A. Neptune

B. Mars

C. Mercury

D. Venus

Ans: C

8. Find the Jovian Planets among the following.

A. Mars

B. Earth

C. Venus

D. Uranus

Ans: D

9. Arrange the planets according to their revolution velocity

I. Mars

II. Jupiter

III. Uranus

IV. Earth

Code:

A. I, II, IV, II

B. IV, I, II, III

C. I, III, II, IV

D. IV, III, II, I

Ans: C

10. Which planet in the Solar System has the highest density?

A. Earth

B. Uranus

C. Neptune

D. Jupiter

Ans: A

11. Which planet in our solar system is known for its prominent rings?

A. Jupiter

B. Saturn

C. Uranus

D. Neptune

Ans: Saturn

13. Which celestial body is considered a dwarf planet?

A. Mercury

B. Pluto

C. Mars

D. Venus

Ans: Pluto

14. Which planet is closest to the Sun?

A. Saturn

B. Earth

C. Venus

D. Mercury

Ans. Mercury

What is the hottest planet in our solar system?

A. Mars

B. Venus

C. Jupiter

D. Uranus

Ans: Venus

In the above 15 GK Questions and Answers (GK Quiz) on the Solar System and its Planets will enhance the reading of GK.

