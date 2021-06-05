GK Questions and Answers on World Environment Day

World Environment Day 2021: The day is observed by the United Nations to spread awareness across the world and work towards improving the environment. Every year a responsibility is given to a country to host the event and provide a platform to discuss the Sustainable Development Goals.

World Environment Day focuses on solving environmental issues so that new schemes can be implemented to make a healthier environment and safer for the future. This is the day when people from several countries come together to protect our planet.

1. Consider the following statements.

1. First time World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974 with the slogan "Only one Earth".

2. Since 1972, World Environment Day has been started celebrating as an annual event on every 5 June.

Which of the following statement(s) is/are correct?

A. Only 1

B. Only 2

C. Both 1 and 2

D. Neither 1 nor 2

Ans. A

Explanation: First time World Environment Day was celebrated in 1974 with the slogan "Only one Earth". Since 1974, World Environment Day has been started celebrating as an annual event every 5 June.

2. Which of the following country will host the World Environment Day 2021 event?

A. Germany

B. Pakistan

C. India

D. Canada

Ans. B

Explanation: This year Pakistan will host the World Environment Day 2021 event.

3. What is the theme of World Environment Day 2021?

A. Ecosystem Restoration

B. Restore Our Earth

C. Connecting People with Nature

D. Seven Billion Dreams

Ans. A

Explanation: The theme of World Environment Day 2021 is " Ecosystem Restoration".

4. The first World Environment Day was held in which year?

A. 1971

B. 1974

C. 1976

D. 1978

Ans. B

Explanation: Since 1974, World Environment Day has been celebrated every year on 5 June.

5. What is the theme of World Environment Day 2020?

A. Air Pollution

B. Seven Billion People. One Planet. Consume with Care.

C. Raise Your Voice Not the Sea Level

D. Biodiversity

Ans. D

Explanation: The theme of World Environment Day 2020 is Biodiversity. Air Pollution was 2019 theme, Seven Billion People. One Planet. Consume with Care was the 2015 theme and Raise Your Voice Not the Sea Level was the theme of 2014.

6. Under which theme, India in 2018 hosted the celebration of World Environment Day?

A. Beat Plastic Pollution

B. I'm with nature

C. Think.Eat.Save

D. Green Economy: Does it Include You?

Ans. A

Explanation: The 45th celebration of World Environment Day was hosted in India under the theme "Beat Plastic Pollution". On this day around 6000 people gathered at Versova Beach in Mumbai to join UN Environment Champion of the Earth, Afroz Shah, in a beach to clean-up and collected over 90,000 kg of plastic.

World Bicycle Day

7. Which country will host the World Environment Day 2020?

A. Colombia

B. Mongolia

C. China

D. Canada

Ans. A

Explanation: Colombia will host the World Environment Day 2020 and focuses on the theme of biodiversity. It will be done in partnership with Germany.

8. When was the first major conference on environmental issues under the United Nations was held?

A. 1970

B. 1971

C. 1972

D. 1973

Ans. C

Explanation: The first major conference on environmental issues that was convened under the auspices of the United Nations was held in 1972 from 5-16 June in Stockholm, Sweden. Let us tell you that the conference was known as the Conference on the Human Environment or the Stockholm Conference.

9. World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time under which slogan?

A. Only One Future for Our Children

B. Only One Earth

C. A Tree for Peace

D. Gift to the Earth

Ans. B

Explanation: World Environment Day was celebrated for the first time in 1974 under “Only One Earth” slogan.

10. First-time Global 500 awards to environmental champions including Wangari Mathai were presented in which year?

A. 1982

B. 1985

C. 1987

D. 1989

Ans. C

Explanation: UN Environment Day was celebrated at the headquarters in Nairobi, Kenya, by presenting the first of its Global 500 awards to environmental champions including Wangari Maathai in 1987. Through 2003, the awards become the backbone of World Environment Day celebrations.

Which country will host World Environment Day 2023?

a. Zimbabwe

b. Denmark

c. Côte d'Ivoire

d. Netherlands

Ans. C

Explanation: Côte d'Ivoire will host World Environment Day this year, supported by the Netherlands the main focus will be on solutions to plastic pollution.

12. Who coined the word ‘ecology’?

a. Ernst Haeckel

b. Charles Darwin

c. Gregory Mendel

d. Saun Marine

Answer: a

Explanation: German zoologist, naturalist, eugenicist, philosopher, doctor, professor, marine biologist, and artist Ernst Heinrich Philipp August Haeckel.

13. Who are ethologists?

a. Scientists who study ethos

b. Scientists who study the behaviour of wild animals

c. who study the behaviour of domestic animals

d. Scientists study a particular ecosystem.

Answer: b

Explanation: A zoologist who studies the behaviour of animals in their natural habitats is an Ethologist.