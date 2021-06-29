GK Quiz on Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, 1979

Take the GK quiz based on Interstate Migrant Workmen Act 1979 here.

Where is Interstate Migrant Workmen Act 1979 applicable?

Any firm with 10 or more migrant workers from other states Any firm with 20 or more migrant workmen from other states Establishments employing five or more migrant workmen from other states. Only in metropolitan cities

Ans. c

Explanation: The Interstate Migrant Workmen Act 1979 is applicable to any firm employing five or more migrant workmen from other states.

How many labour laws are there in the country?

44 42 41 40

Ans. a

Explanation: Currently, there are 44 labour laws in the country. The Central Government want these 44 laws to be coded under 4 laws

What are the names of the codes in which the Central Government wishes to classify the 44 labour laws?

Wage Code & Industrial Safety and Welfare Social security and Industrial relations None of the above All of the above

Ans. d

Explanation: Currently, there are 44 labour laws in the country. The Central Government wants these 44 laws to be coded under 4 laws-- Wage Code, Industrial Safety and Welfare, Social security and Industrial relations.

What is the wage that may be paid to the interstate migrant workers?

i) They must be paid no less than the wages fixed under Minimum Wages Act 1948.

ii) The wages under the section must be paid in cash

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The wage rates, holidays, hours of work and other conditions of service of an inter-State migrant workmen shall in no case be paid less than the wages fixed under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948. Also the wages shall be paid in cash.

Which of the following statements is true about the Migrant Workers Act 1979?

i) Every contractor must pay a displacement allowance to the worker at the time of appointment.

ii) Any amount paid to the workers as displacement allowance would be refundable and deductible

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. a

Explanation: As per the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act, there shall be paid by the contractor to every inter-State migrant workmen at the time of recruitment, a displacement allowance equal to fifty per cent. of the monthly wages payable to him or seventy-five rupees, whichever is higher. The amount paid to a workman as displacement allowance under sub-section (1) shall not be refundable and shall be in addition to the wages or other amounts payable to him.

Which Act replaced the Inter State Migrant Workmen Act 1979?

Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2019 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2016 Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2021

Ans. b

Explanation: Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979 was replaced by the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020.

What is included in the Rights of Interstate workers?

i) Less than or equal wages for similar nature and duration of work applicable for the local workmen

ii) Home journey allowance and Displacement Allowance

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: The rights of interstate workers include ‘More’ than or Equal pay for the migrant workers compared to the local workers.

What is included in the roles of the state government in Interstate Migrant Workmen Act 1979?

i) Appointment of inspectors to oversee implementation of this act

ii) Appointment of registration officers to grant and revoke registration of contractors / principal employers / establishments.

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. c

Explanation: The role of the state government includes:

Appointment of inspectors to oversee implementation of this act.

Appointment of registration officers to grant and revoke registration of contractors / principal employers / establishments.

Appointment of licensing officers to grant, suspend and revoke licenses to contractors / principal employers / establishments

As per the Interstate Migrant Workmen Act 1979

i) Contractors are not liable for any punishments but employers are

ii) Principal employer shall be liable to bear the wages and other benefits to interstate workers

Only i Only ii Both i and ii None of the above

Ans. b

Explanation: Contractors are liable for the prescribed punishments for violations committed under this Act.

Labour law maintains relationship between labour and

i) Employer

ii) Trade Union

iii) Government entities

Only i Only ii i and ii i, ii and iii

Ans. d

Explanation: Labour law (also known as labor law or employment law) mediates the relationship between workers, employing entities, trade unions and the government.

