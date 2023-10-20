Google Doodle Honours Jazz Legend Adelaide Hall on Her 122nd Birthday: Know All About Adelaide Hall

Adelaide Hall (1901-1993) was an American-born, UK-based jazz singer and entertainer. She was a major figure in the Harlem Renaissance and is widely regarded as one of the pioneers of scat singing.

Google Doodle celebrates her 122nd birthday with a special doodle. It was created by London-based guest artist Hannah Ekuwa Buckman. The Doodle features a portrait of Hall in front of a colourful backdrop of musical notes and symbols.

Hall is shown wearing a glamorous gown and holding a microphone, with a confident smile on her face.

Google Doodle mentions: “In honor of UK Black History Month, today’s Doodle celebrates the 122nd birthday of Adelaide Hall, a jazz singer who is widely recognised for introducing scat singing during the Harlem Renaissance. The American-born, UK-based entertainer had a record-breaking career that spanned more than 70 years. The Doodle artwork was illustrated by London-based guest artist Hannah Ekuwa Buckman.”

Early Life of Adelaide Hall

Adelaide Hall was born on October 20, 1901, in Brooklyn, New York. She was born to William Hall and Elizabeth Hall. Her father was a part-time music teacher and pianist, and her mother, Elizabeth Hall, was a domestic servant. Hall also had an older sister, Evelyn. Adelaide and her sister learned piano from their father.

Adelaide’s father passed away in March 1917. Her sister died three years later from influenza.

After their deaths, Adelaide had to work to support herself and her mother. Hall began her professional career as a chorus member in the Broadway revue Shuffle Along in 1921. The show was a critical and commercial success, and Hall quickly gained attention for her powerful voice and stage presence.

Google Doodle mentions: “Hall was born on this day in 1901 in Brooklyn, New York. Adelaide’s father taught her and her sister piano from a young age. After the tragic deaths of her father and sister, Adelaide had no choice but to support herself and her mother. She began her career singing in the chorus line for Shuffle Along (1921), a popular all-Black musical on Broadway that helped establish African American show business.”

“In 1925, Hall embarked on a European tour for Chocolate Kiddies playing in numerous cities including Hamburg, Geneva, Paris, and Vienna. The show was a resounding international success. Later, she returned to Manhattan and continued performing on Broadway’s biggest stages,” it adds.

Breakout of Adelaide Hall

Adelaide Hall's breakout moment came in 1927 when she recorded the song "Creole Love Call" with Duke Ellington and his band. The song was a huge hit, and Hall's unique scat singing style was hailed as revolutionary. The song landed on the American Billboard charts at number 19.

After this hit, scat singing was born. Soon after her first success, she joined the cast of Lew Leslie's Blackbirds of 1928, a musical that ran for more than 500 performances and attracted over a million viewers before moving to the Moulin Rouge in Paris.

The European audiences welcomed her with open arms, and she decided to permanently move to the UK in 1938. Her international success only grew from there.

Google Doodle mentions: “Soon after, Hall joined the cast for Lew Leslie’s Blackbirds of 1928. The musical ran for more than 500 performances and attracted over a million viewers before moving to the Moulin Rouge in Paris. The audiences in Europe welcomed her with open arms, so much so that she decided to permanently move to the U.K. in 1938. Her international success only grew from there.”

Hall's breakout success led to a string of hit recordings and Broadway appearances. She became one of the most popular black entertainers of her time, and her unique scat singing style was imitated by many other singers.

Hall's success was also due to her dynamic stage presence and her ability to connect with audiences. She was known for her vibrant personality and her infectious sense of humour.

Hall was also a skilled actress and dancer, and she often incorporated these talents into her performances.

