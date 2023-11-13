Govardhan Puja 2023: What Is The Significance of Govardhan Puja? Why It Is Celebrated?

Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja is popularly known as Annakut. It is a Hindu festival celebrated in the lunisolar month of Karthik, which coincides with the month of October-November in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is majorly significant in the Braj region of India, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness. On this day, Lord Krishna performed a divine act to protect the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of the rain god Indra. This year, people will worship the hillock manifesting abundance and enjoy a variety of delicacies on November 13.

Why is Govardhan Puja celebrated?

Govardhan Puja commemorates the battle between Lord Krishna and the rain god Indra. As per Hindu mythology, God Indra was annoyed with the devotion of people towards Lord Krishna. The enraged god caused humongous destruction with copious rain. Then, Lord Krishna, to protect people from the flood, lifted the Govardhan hill. This divine act of god defeated Indra’s arrogance and emphasised the importance of responsibility and duties.