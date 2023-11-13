Govardhan Puja 2023: What Is The Significance of Govardhan Puja? Why It Is Celebrated?

Govardhan Puja 2023: Govardhan Puja is popularly known as Annakut. It is a Hindu festival celebrated in the lunisolar month of Karthik, which coincides with the month of October-November in the Gregorian calendar. The festival is majorly significant in the Braj region of India, it symbolises the victory of light over darkness. On this day, Lord Krishna performed a divine act to protect the people of Vrindavan from the wrath of the rain god Indra. This year, people will worship the hillock manifesting abundance and enjoy a variety of delicacies on November 13.
Why is Govardhan Puja celebrated?
Govardhan Puja commemorates the battle between Lord Krishna and the rain god Indra. As per Hindu mythology, God Indra was annoyed with the devotion of people towards Lord Krishna. The enraged god caused humongous destruction with copious rain. Then, Lord Krishna, to protect people from the flood, lifted the Govardhan hill. This divine act of god defeated Indra’s arrogance and emphasised the importance of responsibility and duties.
What is the significance of Govardhan Puja?
Govardhan Puja holds great cultural significance for the Hindu majority. It is seen as an opportunity to bond, community feast and delve into spirituality. The festival majorly highlights the importance of worshipping nature and marks Lord Krishna as the protector and saviour of life.
The various significance of Govardhan Puja are:
- Goverdhan Puja represents the victory of righteousness over arrogance and self-centeredness.
- The festival marks the importance of nature and also the interdependence between humans and nature.
- It is the day to show profound love and devotion for Lord Krishna, uniting people from different walks of life, fostering unity and strengthening social bonds.
How is Goverdhan Puja celebrated?
Govardhan Puja involves various rituals and traditions. People celebrate by making a hillock made of cow dung as a symbol of Govardhan and decorating it with flowers, grains etc. Lord Krishna is worshipped on the day to seek blessings, protection and prosperity. A delightful feast, including 56 different types of vegetarian dishes, symbolizing 56 bhog (offerings) as Annakut to Lord Krishna. Parikrama is also one of the important rituals of Govardhan Puja.
In conclusion, Govardhan is a great and joyous festival in India. It reaffirms the faith of people in the power of divine protection and the significance of harmonious coexistence with the environment. The time also focuses on the teaching of Lord Krishna to seek inspiration from his life and acts of compassion and kindness.