Grand National 2023: Check Date, Full Schedule, Winners, Runners, and Horses List

Grand National 2023: The 2023 Grand National, also referred to as the 2023 Randox Grand National, will mark the race's 175th anniversary. One of the most important and most awaited horse racing occasions in the world, the Randox Grand National Festival 2023 draws elite riders, trainers, and horses from all around. The three-day event includes world-class racing as well as fashion, music, food, and a buzzing social scene. 

When is the Grand National 2023? Date and Time

The three-day Grand National Festival at Aintree, which this year takes place from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15, culminates with the Grand National, the most prestigious steeplechase in the entire world. 

However, the Grand National, the main event, will take place on a Saturday afternoon at Aintree Racecourse in the English city of Liverpool.

Event

Date

13 April, Thursday 

Opening Day

14 April, Friday

Ladies Day

15 April, Saturday

Grand National Da

The Grand National is the sixth and longest of the seven races. The Thursday and Friday of the festival week also feature top-notch racing. View a detailed list of every programme scheduled for the day in the table below:

Time

Event

1:45 PM

The EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1)

2:25 PM

The Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3)

3:00 PM

The Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1)

3:35 PM

JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1)

4:15 PM

William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

5:15 PM

Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3)

6:20 PM

Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NHF Race (Grade 2)

What time is the Grand National in UK and India?

The Grand National is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023. At 5:15 o'clock, the championship race will start. Over 150,000 racegoers will attend the Grand National, which will feature 40 chosen horses. One can enjoy the live stream of the event in the UK and India at 5 o'clock on ITV1 and Racing TV.

Full list of 2023 Grand National runners

The complete list of horses selected for this year's Grand National Festival is as follows:

  1. Any Second Now/Ted Walsh
  2. Noble Yeats/Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins
  3. Galvin
  4. Fury Road
  5. The Big Dog
  6. Capodanno
  7. Delta Work
  8. Sam Brown
  9. Lifetime Ambition
  10. Carefully Selected
  11. Coko Beach
  12. Longhouse Poet
  13. Gaillard du Mesnil
  14. Darasso
  15. Le Milos
  16. Escaria Ten
  17. The Big Breakaway
  18. Cape Gentleman
  19. Roi Mage
  20. Diol Ker
  21. A Wave of The Sea
  22. Minella Trump
  23. Vanillier
  24. Velvet Elvis
  25. Ain't That A Shame
  26. Corach Rambler
  27. Enjoy d'Allen
  28. Mr Incredible
  29. Mister Coffey
  30. Cloudy Glen
  31. Hill Sixteen
  32. Gabbys Cross
  33. Recite A Prayer
  34. Eva's Oskar
  35. Our Power
  36. Dunboyne
  37. Francky du Berlais
  38. Fortescue
  39. Back On The Lash
  40. Defi Bleu
  41. Gevrey
  42. Milan Native
  43. Punitive
  44. Born By The Sea
  45. Fakiera
  46. Darrens Hope
  47. Mortal
  48. Captain Cattistock
  49. Secret Reprieve
  50. Fantastikas

Who is the favourite to win Grand National 2023?

Corach Rambler seems to be the favourite for the 2023 Grand National based on the information that is currently available. This horse has displayed strong form and is predicted to go well at Aintree. 

How to bet on Grand National?

Like other horse races, you can place bets on a horse to win or on a horse to finish in any position. If you bet on a horse to win, you will only be paid out if the horse finishes first and captures the Grand National.

When you bet on a horse each way, you double your stake (the amount you bet), placing half on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to place in the top three. 

Some common steps to place betting are as follows:

  • Visit any website to place a bet on the Grand National.
  • Log in to your account.
  • Register in case you are new to the website.
  • Find the offer by visiting the betting website's promotional page.
  • Choose any to accept the offer.
  • You are now prepared to place any bet.

What are the latest Grand National winner odds?

Check the table below to know about the latest odds for some of the top Grand National Runners:

Horse

Odds

Corach Rambler

6/1

Noble Yeats

8/1

Delta Work

10/1

Any Second Now

12/1

Gaillard Du Mesnil

14/1

Longhouse Poet

14/1

Mr Incredible

14/1

A variety of obstacles, referred to as fences, including the Grand National event like Canal Turn, the Chair, Foinavon, Becher's Brook, and Valentine's Brook. One who completes all the challenges successfully will receive a prize of £1 million. According to a study in the Evening Standard, the Grand National 2023 is the most valuable jump race in Europe based on prize money, drawing 600 million viewers from 140 different countries.

FAQ

At what time is the Grand National in the UK and India and how to watch it online?

The Grand National will begin at 5 pm (local time) and can be live-streamed through ITV1 and Racing TV.

When will the grand national 2023 start?

Grand National 2023 is a three day event scheduled from 12th April to 15th April.
