Grand National 2023: Check Date, Full Schedule, Winners, Runners, and Horses List

Grand National 2023: The 2023 Grand National, also referred to as the 2023 Randox Grand National, will mark the race's 175th anniversary. One of the most important and most awaited horse racing occasions in the world, the Randox Grand National Festival 2023 draws elite riders, trainers, and horses from all around. The three-day event includes world-class racing as well as fashion, music, food, and a buzzing social scene.

When is the Grand National 2023? Date and Time

The three-day Grand National Festival at Aintree, which this year takes place from Thursday, April 13 to Saturday, April 15, culminates with the Grand National, the most prestigious steeplechase in the entire world.

However, the Grand National, the main event, will take place on a Saturday afternoon at Aintree Racecourse in the English city of Liverpool.

Event Date 13 April, Thursday Opening Day 14 April, Friday Ladies Day 15 April, Saturday Grand National Da

The Grand National is the sixth and longest of the seven races. The Thursday and Friday of the festival week also feature top-notch racing. View a detailed list of every programme scheduled for the day in the table below:

Time Event 1:45 PM The EFT Systems Maghull Novices’ Steeple Chase (Grade 1) 2:25 PM The Bridle Road Handicap Hurdle (Grade 3) 3:00 PM The Turners Mersey Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 3:35 PM JRL Group Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) 4:15 PM William Hill Freebooter Handicap Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 5:15 PM Randox Grand National Steeple Chase (Grade 3) 6:20 PM Weatherbys nhstallions.co.uk Standard Open NHF Race (Grade 2)

What time is the Grand National in UK and India?

The Grand National is scheduled for Saturday, April 15, 2023. At 5:15 o'clock, the championship race will start. Over 150,000 racegoers will attend the Grand National, which will feature 40 chosen horses. One can enjoy the live stream of the event in the UK and India at 5 o'clock on ITV1 and Racing TV.

Full list of 2023 Grand National runners

The complete list of horses selected for this year's Grand National Festival is as follows:

Any Second Now/Ted Walsh Noble Yeats/Mr Robert Waley-Cohen Emmet Mullins Galvin Fury Road The Big Dog Capodanno Delta Work Sam Brown Lifetime Ambition Carefully Selected Coko Beach Longhouse Poet Gaillard du Mesnil Darasso Le Milos Escaria Ten The Big Breakaway Cape Gentleman Roi Mage Diol Ker A Wave of The Sea Minella Trump Vanillier Velvet Elvis Ain't That A Shame Corach Rambler Enjoy d'Allen Mr Incredible Mister Coffey Cloudy Glen Hill Sixteen Gabbys Cross Recite A Prayer Eva's Oskar Our Power Dunboyne Francky du Berlais Fortescue Back On The Lash Defi Bleu Gevrey Milan Native Punitive Born By The Sea Fakiera Darrens Hope Mortal Captain Cattistock Secret Reprieve Fantastikas

Who is the favourite to win Grand National 2023?

Corach Rambler seems to be the favourite for the 2023 Grand National based on the information that is currently available. This horse has displayed strong form and is predicted to go well at Aintree.

How to bet on Grand National?

Like other horse races, you can place bets on a horse to win or on a horse to finish in any position. If you bet on a horse to win, you will only be paid out if the horse finishes first and captures the Grand National.

When you bet on a horse each way, you double your stake (the amount you bet), placing half on the horse to win and the other half on the horse to place in the top three.

Some common steps to place betting are as follows:

Visit any website to place a bet on the Grand National.

Log in to your account.

Register in case you are new to the website.

Find the offer by visiting the betting website's promotional page.

Choose any to accept the offer.

You are now prepared to place any bet.

What are the latest Grand National winner odds?

Check the table below to know about the latest odds for some of the top Grand National Runners:

Horse Odds Corach Rambler 6/1 Noble Yeats 8/1 Delta Work 10/1 Any Second Now 12/1 Gaillard Du Mesnil 14/1 Longhouse Poet 14/1 Mr Incredible 14/1

A variety of obstacles, referred to as fences, including the Grand National event like Canal Turn, the Chair, Foinavon, Becher's Brook, and Valentine's Brook. One who completes all the challenges successfully will receive a prize of £1 million. According to a study in the Evening Standard, the Grand National 2023 is the most valuable jump race in Europe based on prize money, drawing 600 million viewers from 140 different countries.

