Happy New Year 2023: Top Inspirational and Motivational Quotes to begin a New Day!

Happy New Year 2023: The current New Year's Day or time marks the start of a new calendar year and the one-year advancement in the calendar's year count. It is observed in various ways across many cultures. The start of the New Year is observed on January 1 according to the Gregorian calendar, currently the most popular calendar system.

And to make the most of it let’s take lessons from the legends.

“Who is more self-deluded than he who is careless of his own welfare after gaining a hard-won human birth and manhood, too?”

“You never identify yourself with the shadow cast by your body, or with its reflection, or with the body you see in a dream or in your imagination. Therefore you should not identify yourself with this living body, either.”

“Once we become conscious, even dimly, of the Atman, the Reality within us, the world takes on a very different aspect. It is no longer a court of justice but a kind of gymnasium. Good and evil, pain and pleasure, still exist, but they seem more like ropes and vaulting horses and parallel bars that can be used to make our bodies strong. Maya is no longer an endlessly revolving wheel of pain and pleasure but a ladder which can be climbed to the consciousness of the Reality.”-

“Let my idle chatter be the muttering of prayer, my every manual movement the execution of ritual gesture, my walking a ceremonial circumambulation, my eating and other acts the rite of sacrifice, my lying down prostration in worship, my every pleasure enjoyed with the dedication of myself, let whatever activity is mine be some form of worship of you.”-

Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.

If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.

“My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right.”

“My Best Friend is a person who will give me a book I have not read.”

“I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to

succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have.”

“You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.”

“Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.”