Happy New Year 2023: Top Inspirational and Motivational Quotes to begin a New Day!
Happy New Year 2023: The current New Year's Day or time marks the start of a new calendar year and the one-year advancement in the calendar's year count. It is observed in various ways across many cultures. The start of the New Year is observed on January 1 according to the Gregorian calendar, currently the most popular calendar system.
And to make the most of it let’s take lessons from the legends.
Inspirational Quotes by Guru Adi Shankaracharya
- “Let my idle chatter be the muttering of prayer, my every manual movement the execution of ritual gesture, my walking a ceremonial circumambulation, my eating and other acts the rite of sacrifice, my lying down prostration in worship, my every pleasure enjoyed with the dedication of myself, let whatever activity is mine be some form of worship of you.”- The Saundaryalahari or Flood of Beauty
- “Once we become conscious, even dimly, of the Atman, the Reality within us, the world takes on a very different aspect. It is no longer a court of justice but a kind of gymnasium. Good and evil, pain and pleasure, still exist, but they seem more like ropes and vaulting horses and parallel bars that can be used to make our bodies strong. Maya is no longer an endlessly revolving wheel of pain and pleasure but a ladder which can be climbed to the consciousness of the Reality.”- Shankara's Crest Jewel of Discrimination
- “You never identify yourself with the shadow cast by your body, or with its reflection, or with the body you see in a dream or in your imagination. Therefore you should not identify yourself with this living body, either.”- Shankara's Crest Jewel of Discrimination
- “Like the appearance of silver in mother of pearl, the world seems real until the Self, the underlying reality, is realized.”
- “Where renunciation and longing for liberation are weak, tranquillity and the other virtues are a mere appearance, like the mirage in the desert.”- Shankara's Crest Jewel of Discrimination
- “Who is more self-deluded than he who is careless of his own welfare after gaining a hard-won human birth and manhood, too?”- The Crest-Jewel of Wisdom and other writings of Sankaracharya
When is the new year celebrated in different countries and its significance?
Motivational Quotes by Swami Vivekananda
- “Take up one idea. Make that one idea your life; dream of it; think of it; live on that idea. Let the brain, the body, muscles, nerves, and every part of your body be full of that idea, and just leave every other idea alone. This is the way to success, and this is the way great spiritual giants are produced.”
- “The great secret of true success, of true happiness, is this: the man or woman who asks for no return, the perfectly unselfish person, is the most successful.”
- “All power is within you; you can do anything and everything. Believe in that, do not believe that you are weak; do not believe that you are half-crazy lunatics, as most of us do nowadays. You can do anything and everything, without even the guidance of anyone. Stand up and express the divinity within you.”
- “Dare to be free, dare to go as far as your thought leads, and dare to carry that out in your life. ”
- “Arise, awake, stop not till the goal is reached.”
New Year 2023: Wishes, Quotes, Greetings, Images & More
Inspirational Quotes by APJ Abdul Kalam
- Look at the sky. We are not alone. The whole universe is friendly to us and conspires only to give the best to those who dream and work.
- If a country is to be corruption free and become a nation of beautiful minds, I strongly feel there are three key societal members who can make a difference. They are the father, the mother, and the teacher.
- “My concern is not whether God is on our side; my greatest concern is to be on God's side, for God is always right.”
- “My Best Friend is a person who will give me a book I have not read.”
- “I am not bound to win, but I am bound to be true. I am not bound to
- succeed, but I am bound to live up to what light I have.”
- “You can fool some of the people all of the time, and all of the people some of the time, but you can not fool all of the people all of the time.”
- “Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.”
- “I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had nowhere else to go. My own wisdom and that of all about me seemed insufficient for that day.”
How is New Year celebrated across the world?
Motivational Quotes by Indira Gandhi
- “You can’t shake hands with a clenched fist.”
- “Have a bias toward action – let’s see something happen now. You can break that big plan into small steps and take the first step right away.”
- “I am not a person to be pressured – by anybody or any nation.”
- “All the people who fought for freedom were my heroes. I mean, that was the sort of story I liked reading freedom struggles and so on.”
- “The power to question is the basis of all human progress.”
Inspirational Quotes by J.R.D Tata
- “I do not want India to be an economic superpower. I want India to be a happy country.”
- “Never start with a difference, Always start with confidence. When you work, work as if everything depends on you.”
- “No institute of science and technology can guarantee discoveries or inventions, and we cannot plan or command a work of genius at will. But do we give sufficient thought to the nurture of the young investigator, to providing the right atmosphere and conditions of work and full opportunity for development? It is these things that foster invention and discovery.”
- “Live Life a little dangerously”
Why is New Year celebrated on December 31, and what does it mean?
Motivational Quotes by Mother Teresa
- “Peace begins with a smile.”
- “We fear the future because we are wasting today.”
- “Yesterday is gone. Tomorrow has not yet come. We have only today. Let us begin.”
- “Be happy at the moment, that’s enough. Each moment is all we need, not more.”
- “Prayer is not asking. Prayer is putting oneself in the hands of God, at His disposition, and listening to His voice in the depth of our hearts.”
- “Life is an opportunity, benefit from it. Life is beauty, admire it. Life is a dream, realize it.”
And with this, we wish and pray for all our reader’s health, happiness, and success. Happy New Year!!