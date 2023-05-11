Hidden Face Optical Illusion: Can you spot Shrek in the cityscape in 6 seconds?

Hidden Face Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that are designed to trick the human brain and eyes. It is one of the simplest tools by which the capabilities of the brain can be determined.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles frequently helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by challenging their perception. Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

Do you have good observation skills?

Then find Shrek hiding in the cityscape in 6 seconds.

Can You Find Shrek in 6 Seconds?

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a beautiful cityscape overlooking the night sky.

Hiding in the cityscape is Shrek and your task is to spot him in 6 seconds.

This challenge presents a good opportunity to boost your cognitive skills and sharpen your observation skills by finding Shrek.

It is also a good way to test how attentive you are.

Time is short and the challenge is of medium difficulty level.

Only the most attentive pair of eyes can spot Shrek in the city in 6 seconds. Are you one of them?

Hurry up; time is running out.

Have you spotted him?

Few seconds remaining.

Two…

One…

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have spotted the Shrek in the city?

Wondering where he could be hiding?

Don’t worry, we have got you covered.

You can stop searching and check out the solution below.

Find Shrek in Cityscape in 6 Seconds - Solution

Shrek can be spotted at the bottom left side of the image and can be identified by his distinctive green appearance.

That was fun, wasn’t it?

If you are a fan of solving such kinds of challenges and are looking to boost your attention span further, we have the right kind of challenges that are specially curated for you. Try them out below.

