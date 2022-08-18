India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Schedule, Squad, Where to Watch Live Streaming Details

India vs Zimbabwe 2022: KL Rahul-led Team India and Regis Chakabva’s Team Zimbabwe will play their 1st ODI of the three-series ODI on 18th August 2022 at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. Team India Captain KL Rahul wins the toss, he opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI match at Harare.

India’s tour of Zimbabwe includes three ODI matches The 2nd and 3rd ODI matches will be played on 20th and 22nd August 2022 respectively. All the three ODIs will take place at Harare Sports Club.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

Date Match Details Time 18th August 1st ODI 12:45 PM IST 20th August 2nd ODI 12:45 PM IST 22nd August 3rd ODI 12:45 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Squad

India ODI Squad

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dawan (VC), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar.

Batsmen All Rounder Wicket Keeper Bowler KL Rahul Deepak Hooda KL Rahul Shardul Thakur Ruturaj Gaikwad Axar Patel Ishan Kishan Avesh Khan Sanju Samson Shahbaz Ahmed Sanju Samson Mohammed Siraj Ishan Kishan Kuldeep Yadav Rahul Tripathi Prasidh Krishna Shubman Gill Deepak Chahar Shikhar Dhawan

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Regis Chakabva (C), Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Richard Nigarava, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba.

Batsmen All Rounder Wicket Keeper Bowler Tadiwanashe Marumani Ryan Burl Regis Chakabva Tanaka Chivanga Milton Shumba Innocent Kaia Clive Madande John Masara Ryan Burl Takudzwanashe Kaitano Victor Nyauchi Takudzwanashe Kaitano Sikandar Raza Luke Jongwe Innocent Kaia Tony Munyonga Richard Ngarava Wesley Madhevere Wesley Madhevere Donald Tiripano Regis Chakabva Brad Evans Tony Munyonga Clive Madande Brad Evans

Hello and welcome to the Harare Sports Club for the 1st ODI against Zimbabwe.#ZIMvIND pic.twitter.com/8bkf7QiW4n — BCCI (@BCCI) August 18, 2022

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Live Streaming: Where to Watch

The India vs Zimbabwe 2022 ODI series will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. You can Live stream India vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2022 on the SonyLiv app.

Also Read: F1 Calendar 2022: Check Formula 1 Schedule, Track Dates, Driver Standings Details Here