India vs Zimbabwe 2022: Schedule, Squad, Where to Watch Live Streaming Details

KL Rahul-led Team India and Regis Chakabva’s Team Zimbabwe will play their 1st ODI on 18th August 2022. Check Schedule, Squad, and Where to Watch Live Streaming Details Here.
India vs Zimbabwe 2022: KL Rahul-led Team India and Regis Chakabva’s Team Zimbabwe will play their 1st ODI of the three-series ODI on 18th August 2022 at the Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe. Team India Captain KL Rahul wins the toss, he opted to bowl against Zimbabwe in the 1st ODI match at Harare.

India’s tour of Zimbabwe includes three ODI matches The 2nd and 3rd ODI matches will be played on 20th and 22nd August 2022 respectively. All the three ODIs will take place at Harare Sports Club.

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Schedule

Date

Match Details

Time

18th August

1st ODI

12:45 PM IST

20th August

2nd ODI

12:45 PM IST

22nd August

3rd ODI

12:45 PM IST

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Squad

India ODI Squad

KL Rahul (C), Shikhar Dawan (VC), Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Axar Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ishan Kishan, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson, Kuldeep Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Deepak Chahar.

Batsmen

All Rounder

Wicket Keeper

Bowler

KL Rahul

Deepak Hooda

KL Rahul

Shardul Thakur

Ruturaj Gaikwad

Axar Patel

Ishan Kishan

Avesh Khan

Sanju Samson

Shahbaz Ahmed

Sanju Samson

Mohammed Siraj

Ishan Kishan

 

 

Kuldeep Yadav

Rahul Tripathi

 

 

Prasidh Krishna

Shubman Gill

 

 

Deepak Chahar

Shikhar Dhawan

 

 

 

Zimbabwe ODI Squad

Regis Chakabva (C), Tanaka Chivanga, Luke Jongwe, Bradley Evans, Ryan Burl, Innocent Kaia, Clive Madande, Kaitano Takudzwanashe, Wesley Madhevere, Tadiwanashe Marumani, John Masara, Richard Nigarava, Tony Munyonga, Sikandar Raza, Victor Nyauchi, Donald Tiripano, Milton Shumba.

Batsmen

All Rounder

Wicket Keeper

Bowler

Tadiwanashe Marumani

Ryan Burl

Regis Chakabva

Tanaka Chivanga

Milton Shumba

Innocent Kaia

Clive Madande

John Masara

Ryan Burl

Takudzwanashe Kaitano

 

Victor Nyauchi

Takudzwanashe Kaitano

Sikandar Raza

 

Luke Jongwe

Innocent Kaia

Tony Munyonga

 

Richard Ngarava

Wesley Madhevere

Wesley Madhevere

 

Donald Tiripano

Regis Chakabva

Brad Evans

 

Tony Munyonga

Clive Madande

 

 

Brad Evans

India vs Zimbabwe 2022 Live Streaming: Where to Watch

The India vs Zimbabwe 2022 ODI series will be telecasted on Sony Sports Network. You can Live stream India vs Zimbabwe ODI series 2022 on the SonyLiv app.

