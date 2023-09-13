Indian Armed Forces Ranks & Insignia, Check Here For Army, Navy, Air Force

The Indian Armed Forces are the military forces of the Republic of India. It consists of three professional uniformed services: the Indian Army, the Indian Navy, and the Indian Air Force.

Additionally, the Indian Armed Forces are supported by the Central Armed Police Forces, Indian Coast Guard and Special Frontier Force and various inter-service commands and institutions such as the Strategic Forces Command, the Andaman and Nicobar Command and the Integrated Defence Staff.

In this article, we shall look at the ranks in the Indian Army, Indian Navy, and Indian Air Force.

Indian Army: Ranks and Insignia

The Indian Army ranks can be broadly classified into three categories: Commissioned Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Other Ranks. Commissioned Officers who are equivalent to All India Services & Group "A" Service officers. Junior Commissioned Officers who are equivalent to Group B Gazetted officers. Other Ranks comprise non-commissioned officers and soldiers. See below the ranks and insignia:

Commissioned Officers Ranks

The Indian Army has 10 commissioned officer ranks, with the Field Marshal being the highest rank. The Field Marshal is the highest military rank in India. The next highest rank is the General, who is the Chief of the Army Staff (COAS). The COAS is the highest-ranking officer in the Indian Army.

Ranks Insignia description 1 Field Marshal 2 General 3 Lieutenant General 4 Major General 5 Brigadier 6 Colonel 7 Lieutenant Colonel 8 Major 9 Captain 10 Lieutenant

Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) Ranks

Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) are a category of officers in the Indian Army who are promoted from the ranks of non-commissioned officers (NCOs). They are equivalent to Group B gazetted officers in the government of India. JCOs hold three ranks:

Ranks Insignia description 1 Subedar Major 2 Subedar 3 Naib Subedar

Other Ranks

The other ranks in the Indian Army include non-commissioned officers (NCOs).

Ranks Insignia description 1 Havildar 2 Naik 3 Lance Naik 4 Sepoy

Indian Navy: Ranks and Insignia

The Indian Navy ranks can be broadly classified into three categories: Commissioned Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Other Ranks. The highest-ranked naval officer is the Chief of Naval Staff, who holds the rank of Admiral. See below the ranks and insignia:

Commissioned Officers Ranks

The Indian Navy has 10 commissioned officer ranks. The provision of Admiral of the Fleet exists for major wartime use and honour.

Ranks Insignia description 1 Admiral of the Fleet 2 Admiral 3 Vice Admiral 4 Rear Admiral 5 Commodore 6 Captain 7 Commander 8 Lieutenant Commander 9 Lieutenant 10 Sub-Lieutenant

Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) and Other Non-Commissioned Ranks

Chief Petty Officer was the highest non-commissioned rank until December 1968 until when the ranks of Master Chief Petty Officer Class II and Master Chief Petty Officer Class I were introduced.

Ranks Insignia description 1 Master Chief Petty Officer 1st class 2 Master Chief Petty Officer 2nd class 3 Chief Petty Officer 4 Petty Officer 5 Leading Rate 6 Seaman 1st class 7 Seaman 2nd class

Indian Air Force: Ranks and Insignia

The Indian Navy ranks can be broadly classified into three categories: Commissioned Officers, Junior Commissioned Officers, and Other Ranks. The highest-ranked naval officer is the Marshal of the Indian Air Force. See below the ranks and insignia:

Commissioned Officers Ranks

The Indian Air Force has 11 commissioned officer ranks. The Marshal of the Indian Air Force is the highest rank attainable which is conferred by the President of India after exceptional service during wartime. The head of the Indian Air Force is the Chief of the Air Staff who holds the rank of Air Chief Marshal. All officers begin as flying officers upon commissioning. See below the ranks and insignia:

Ranks Ranks 1 Marshal of the Indian Air Force 2 Air Chief Marshal 3 Air Marshal 4 Air Vice Marshal 5 Air Commodore 6 Group Captain 7 Wing Commander 8 Squadron Leader 9 Flight Lieutenant 10 Flying Officer 11 Flight Cadet

Junior Commissioned Officers Ranks

There are 6 posts under the ranks of the Junior Commissioned Officer. Master Warrant Officer is the senior-most rank with NATO ranking of OF-9. Aircraftsman is the training rank of the IAF. See below ranks and insignia: