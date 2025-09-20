International Day of Peace 2025 – Theme, History and Significance

The International Day of Peace, also known as World Peace Day, is celebrated every year on September 21. It was first established by the United Nations in 1981 to promote peace and encourage people to stop violence and conflict. In 2001, the UN declared it a day of global ceasefire and non-violence. This day is a reminder that peace is not just the absence of war—it means safety, respect, and kindness in our daily lives. People around the world mark this day with events like peace marches, art exhibitions, school activities, and community gatherings. It is a time to reflect on how we can build a better world through understanding and cooperation. In this article, we'll explore the theme for 2025, the history of this special day, and its profound significance in today's world. Also Read| Which is the Most Peaceful Continent in the World? A Ranking of the World's Safest Continents

Why Is International Day Of Peace Celebrated? The International Day of Peace is a special occasion observed worldwide to promote harmony, unity, and non-violence. Celebrated every year on 21st September, it serves as a reminder that peace is essential for progress and well-being. This day encourages people to work together for a more just and peaceful world. History of the International Day of Peace The International Day of Peace is celebrated every year on 21st September. It was first established in 1981 by the United Nations General Assembly as a day dedicated to strengthening the ideals of peace among all nations and people. Initially, the day was set to be observed on the opening day of the UN General Assembly in September. However, in 2001, the UN officially designated the date as September 21st and declared it a day of global ceasefire and non-violence.

Significance of the International Day of Peace The day reminds the world that peace is not just the absence of war but also the presence of justice, equality, and human rights. On this day, people are encouraged to stop conflict, spread kindness, and work towards creating a safer and fairer world. Many communities, schools, and organisations hold events like peace marches, cultural programmes, and educational activities to promote harmony. By celebrating this day, we recognise the importance of dialogue and understanding in solving global problems. It is a reminder that peace begins with small steps taken by individuals, and when combined, these steps can make a big difference in creating a world without violence. In Case You Missed| List Of Top 10 Safest Countries in the World [Updated 2025] What Is the Theme of Peace Day in 2025?

The theme of the International Day of Peace 2025 is "Act Now for a Peaceful World". This theme urges everyone—governments, communities, schools, and individuals—to take immediate and concrete steps toward peace. It reminds us that doing nothing is no longer an option in a world facing conflict, polarisation, and growing inequality. Is September 21 The National Day Of Peace? September 21 is not the National Day of Peace but the International Day of Peace, observed worldwide. The United Nations General Assembly established this day in 1981, and later fixed the date in 2001 as a global day for non-violence and ceasefire. It is meant to promote peace, unity, and understanding among nations and people. Country/Global Day/Date Name of Observance Focus/Significance Global (UN) September 21 International Day of Peace Promotes global ceasefire, non-violence, and peacebuilding worldwide. Philippines September (month) / Sept 21 activities National Peace Consciousness Month Encourages peace education and awareness throughout the country. Japan August 6 Hiroshima Peace Memorial Day Remembers victims of the atomic bombing; advocates for nuclear disarmament and peace. South Korea April 3 Jeju Uprising Memorial Day Honours the victims of the 1948 Jeju Uprising and promotes reconciliation. Rwanda July 4 National Liberation Day Marks the end of the 1994 genocide and celebrates peace and unity. Costa Rica December 1 Army Abolition Day Celebrates the abolition of the military in 1948; emphasises peace and democracy. United States September 21 (grassroots) Peace Day USA (observed with UN Peace Day) Grassroots organisations, schools, and communities hold events for non-violence, unity, and cultural understanding.