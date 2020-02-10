International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020 Theme: History and Significance

For the achievement of international developmental goals including 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development goals, it is necessary to promote science and gender equality.

Science plays an important role in development, satisfy many basic human needs and improve living standards. This day provides an opportunity to equal access and promote the contribution of women and girls in science.

According to the UN, 30 percent of researchers worldwide are women, and only 35 percent of all students enrolled in STEM-related fields of study are women.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science 2020: Theme

The theme of 2020 is 'Investment in Women and Girls in Science for Inclusive Green Growth.' The theme focuses on the empowerment of women and girls, equal access and motivates them to opt for science.

International Women's Day: Theme, History and Significance

International Day of Women and Girls in Science: History

The UN General assembly on 22 December 2015 decided to establish the International Day of Women and Girls in Science to recognise the critical role that women and girls play in science and technology, through passing a resolution named A/RES/70/212. It is implemented by UNESCO and UN Women to celebrate it on 11 February annually in collaboration with institutions and civil society partners that aim to promote women and girls in the field of science. UNESCO's global priority is gender equality, to support young girls in their education and to provide them an opportunity.

International Day of Women and Girls in Science: Celebrations

The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) partners with the Royal Academy of Science International Trust (RASIT) co-host the 5th International Day of Women and Girls in Science Assembly on 11-12 February 2020. The celebration highlights the role of women and girls in addressing the major challenges of the time, through their active contributions in the areas of science and technology. It also paved economic development. This year at the UN Headquarter, the General Assembly will be held in close collaboration with the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Hungary, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, and Uruguay and supported the Permanent Missions to the United Nations of Costa Rica, Cyprus Montenegro, San Marino, Slovenia, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, the Philippines and Zambia, the African Union, the organisation Internationale de la Francophonie, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), World Intellectual Property Organisation (WIPO), International Labour Organisation (ILO), and the International Telecommunication Union (ITU).

Turkish Airlines, Kaneka Americas, Emerging Ag, and 3M have also supported the development of this year's assembly.

The 5th Assembly focuses on:

- The role of women and girls in science for improving green and inclusive economy regulatory and policy framework.

- To promote innovative green investment in women and girls in science through public-private partnerships.

- Advancing the development of women at the national-level for holistic inclusive and green action.

Objectives of the Assembly are as follows:

- To address the issue between Digital Economy Agri-Tech and Gender Inequality.

- To ensure the participation of Women and Girls in Science for SDG2 and SDG6 with a Cultural Regional Focus.

- To tackle Regional/ Local Labour Markets Interdependence and Constraints for Women in Science

- To address the importance of Women in Science and the Fourth Digital Revolution.

What is STEM?

STEM stands for Science, technology, engineering, and mathematics that refer to the academic disciplines of science. This education starts with young pupils in a learning environment and the curriculum shows that students are taught with some methods that can be applied to everyday life mainly to attract women and girls.

We can't ignore the fact that long-standing biases and gender stereotypes affecting girls and women away from science-related fields. According to the 2015 Gender Bias Without Borders study by the Geena Davis Institute showed that of the onscreen characters with an identifiable STEM job, only 12 percent were women.

National Girl Child Day 2020

Important Days and Dates in February 2020