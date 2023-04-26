Who is the owner of Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

Delhi Capitals Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a famous cricket tournament that is one of the most watched and profitable sports championships in the world. Millions of viewers across the globe tune in to witness the glory of IPL every year. The tournament follows a T20 playing format, which makes for brief and intense games with more entertainment value. Another reason why IPL is so beloved is that it allows viewers to cheer for their favourite teams, representing various cities and states of India.

Delhi Capitals is one of the original and most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. DC reached the IPL final in 2020 but unfortunately lost against Mumbai Indians. DC has reached the IPL playoffs six times overall and has a devoted fan following in North India. Dive in to know about the owner of Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Owner 2023

Delhi Capitals is one of the original franchises of the Indian Premier League and is based out of New Delhi.

DC debuted in the inaugural IPL tournament in 2008 and ended up as one of the finalists.

DC was originally called Delhi Daredevils (DD) and was bought by the GMR Group for $84 million in 2008.

The team’s name was changed in 2018 after JSW Sports, a subsidiary of the JSW Group bought a 50% stake from the owner GMR Group for ₹550 crore.

Parth Jindal, the director of JSW Sports came on board as chairman of Delhi Capitals.

DC is currently jointly owned by the GMR Group and the JSW Group.

As of 2022, Delhi Capitals is the fifth most valuable IPL team, with an estimated value of $1.035 million.

Who is the owner of Delhi Capitals?

Parth Jindal is an Indian businessman and son of Sajjan Jindal, the chairman and managing director of the multinational conglomerate, JSW Group.

Parth Jindal was born on May 19, 1990, and did his schooling at Mumbai’s Cathedral and John Connon School and Sevenoaks School in England.

Jindal is also an alumnus of Brown University and Harvard Business School, from where he earned his MBA.

Jindal is a vocal supporter of the Delhi Capitals and is often seen cheering during the IPL games.

He is also outspoken in his support of DC and defended Ravichandran Ashwin in the 2019 mankad controversy.

JSW Sports also runs the ISL Football Club, Bengaluru FC, Inspire Institute of Sport and the Delhi franchise of the Women’s Premier League.

The estimated net worth of Parth Jindal is around 600 crore rupees.

Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals was on a tear after their name change. The team qualified for the playoffs three consecutive times and finished as Runners up in 2020 IPL under Shreyas Iyer’s captaincy. The coach of DC in 2023 is Ricky Ponting, while David Warner is the captain. The home ground of the Delhi Capitals is the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi.

You can check the full 2023 squad of Delhi Capitals below.

IPL Owners 2023 List