Who is the owner of Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2023? Name, Net Worth, Background

Gujarat Titans Owner 2023: The Indian Premier League (IPL) is a celebrated cricket championship that is watched by millions of viewers around the world. It’s one of the most profitable sports leagues globally and is held every year in the summer. IPL follows a short-form T20 playing format, resulting in brief and exciting games. Entertainment is the first and foremost priority of IPL. But that’s not the only reason why IPL has such a huge fan following.

Ten teams participate in IPL, each representing different cities or states of India. Fans like to cheer for their preferred team. The 2022 IPL saw the debut of a new franchise, Gujarat Titans, based out of the titular state of India. The team exceeded all expectations and won the 2022 IPL. The victory catapulted GT into instant fame, and the franchise has amassed a huge fandom in just one year. But do you know who’s the owner of Gujarat Titans? Keep reading to find out.

Gujarat Titans (GT) Owner 2023

Gujarat Titans is a new franchise of the Indian Premier League and is based out of Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

GT debuted in the 2022 IPL and ended up as the winner. Former Mumbai Indians star Hardik Pandya, was the captain of GT.

GT was one of the two franchises put up for auction in 2021. Many companies were vying for the franchise, but CVC Capital Partners won the rights with a bid of ₹5,625 crores (US$700 million).

As of 2022, Gujarat Titans is the tenth most valuable IPL team, with an estimated value of $850 million.

What is the CVC Capital Partners Group, the owner of Gujarat Titans?

CVC Capital Partners is a French private equity and investment firm based out of Luxembourg.

It was founded in 1981 by Donald Mackenzie, Jiri Zrust Zrust, Rolly van Rappard and Steve Koltes.

The firm is a leading investment company in the world and manages funds for over 500 top, blue chip clients in the world.

CVC has presence in all the continents and employ nearly half a million people.

They manage and estimated US$133 billion of assets

CVC also has stakes in multiple other sports leagues like the Rugby Union League of England and the United Rugby Championship.

They also had a majority stake in Formula 1 for a decade but drew flak for focusing only on profits rather than development of the sport.

Gujarat Titans in IPL 2023

Gujarat Titans took everyone by surprise by finishing at the top of the points table in the 2023 IPL and qualifying for the playoffs. It was a new team of new players and with Hardik Pandya as a first-time captain. No one expected GT to make it to the finals, much less win it. GT defeated Rajasthan Royals in the finals. The coach of GT in 2023 is Ashish Nehra, while Hardik Pandya is the captain. Satyajit Parab is the team manager and Vikram Solanki is director of cricket. The home ground of the Gujarat Titans is the Narendra Modi Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

You can check the full 2023 squad of Gujarat Titans below.

