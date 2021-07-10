July 10: What happened on this Day?
Here we are covering major events that happened in the history of India and the world on this day, July 10 which changed the course of history. The article will help to know the significance of the historical date.
July 10: What happened on this day in India?
1800 - Fort William College was founded by Lord Wellesley on July 10, 1800. It was an academy of oriental studies and a centre of learning.
1806 - Vellore Mutiny outbreak occurs against the British on July 10, 1806 by sepoys at Vellore (now in Tamil Nadu state, southern India).
1949 - Sunil Gavaskar was born on July 10, 1949. He is an Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer. He is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen and one of the best opening batsmen in Test cricket history. During his career, he set world records for the most Test runs and most Test centuries scored by any batsman.
1950 - Parveen Sultana was born on July 10, 1950. She is an Indian Hindustani classical singer of the Patiala Gharana. She was awarded Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award.
1951 - Rajnath Singh was born on July 10, 1951. He is one of the senior-most leaders of the country. He is an Indian politician serving as the Defence Minister of India. As a student activist with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVB), he started his career. He went on to become the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President.
2009 - K. K. Srinivasan died on July 10, 2009. His full name is Kushalnagar Krishnaswamy Srinivasan. He was an Indian radar officer who established a pre-school for deaf children.
Some other notable events that took place on July 10
1376 - English "Good Parliament" ends. It was the longest-sitting parliament at that time.
1460 - Wars of Roses: In this war, Richard of York defeated King Henry VI at Northampton.
1520 - The treaty of Calais was signed between King Charles V France and King Henry VIII of England.
1568 - Battle on Eems: In this battle, the Dutch Water garrison defeated the Spanish.
1609 - Catholic League was formed by the Catholic German monarchy.
1652 - First Anglo-Dutch War begins in which England declared war on the Netherlands.
1690 - Battle of Beachy Head in which the French fleet defeated the Anglo-Dutch fleet under Cornelis Evertsen.
1778 - American Revolution: A war was declared by the Louis XVI of France on the Kingdom of Great Britain.
1796 - Carl Friedrich Gauss discovered that every positive integer is representable as a sum of at most three triangular numbers.
1862 - Central Pacific Railroad construction began in the US.
1890 - Wyoming becomes the 44th state of the US first with female suffrage.
1912 - Hannes Kolehmainen runs world record 5000m (14:36.6)
1913 - War was declared by Romania on Bulgaria.
1919 - Dutch 1st Chamber approves woman suffrage
1919 - Woodrow Wilson, US President personally delivers Treaty of Versailles to Senate
1925 - USSR's official news agency TASS formed
1929 - A smaller-sized paper currency that was newly issued by the US.
1933 - First police radio system operated, Eastchester Township, NY.
1940 - Battle of Britain begins as Nazi forces attack shipping convoys in the English Channel.
1949 - First practical rectangular TV tube announced in Toledo, Ohio
1958 - First parking meters installed in England (625 installed).
1962 - 1st geosynchronous communications satellite namely Telstar launched.
1962 - At Christmas island, the US performs an atmospheric nuclear test.
1967 - Uruguay becomes a member of the Berne Convention copyright treaty
1969 - Chilean Association of Librarians established
1973 - Independence was declared by the Bahamas from the UK and adopts constitution
1978 - On this day in night World News premieres on ABC with Max Robinson the first black anchor on a network newscast in the US.
1981 - "Fox & the Hound" of Walt Disney released
1981 - Nuclear test was performed by the US at Nevada Test Site
1985 - Coca-Cola Co announces that it will resume selling old formula Coke
1991 - Boris Yeltsin, Russian President was sworn into office as the country's first elected president.
1992 - SuriPop VII, Suriname Popular Song Festival-
2000 - The world's second-largest aerospace group is formed named EADS by the merger of Aérospatiale-Matra, DASA, and CASA.
2019 - Outside Africa, the earliest evidence of modern humans found with a 210,000-year-old skull from Apidima Cave, southern Greece published in "nature".
2019 - Taylor Swift named the world's highest-paid entertainer by Forbes earning $185 million in 2018.
2019 - German automaker Volkswagen ended production of the Beetle, the first model of which had been introduced in 1938.
2020 - Sixth-century cathedral Hagia Sophia turned into a mosque. It was turned due to a decree issued by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (converted to a mosque 1453-1934).
