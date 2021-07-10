July 10: What happened on this Day?

1800 - Fort William College was founded by Lord Wellesley on July 10, 1800. It was an academy of oriental studies and a centre of learning.

1806 - Vellore Mutiny outbreak occurs against the British on July 10, 1806 by sepoys at Vellore (now in Tamil Nadu state, southern India).

1949 - Sunil Gavaskar was born on July 10, 1949. He is an Indian cricket commentator and former cricketer. He is regarded as one of the greatest batsmen and one of the best opening batsmen in Test cricket history. During his career, he set world records for the most Test runs and most Test centuries scored by any batsman.

1950 - Parveen Sultana was born on July 10, 1950. She is an Indian Hindustani classical singer of the Patiala Gharana. She was awarded Padma Bhushan and the Sangeet Natak Academy Award.

1951 - Rajnath Singh was born on July 10, 1951. He is one of the senior-most leaders of the country. He is an Indian politician serving as the Defence Minister of India. As a student activist with Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVB), he started his career. He went on to become the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President.

2009 - K. K. Srinivasan died on July 10, 2009. His full name is Kushalnagar Krishnaswamy Srinivasan. He was an Indian radar officer who established a pre-school for deaf children.