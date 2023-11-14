Behind the Oval Office: The Life and Legacy of Chris Christie

Christopher James Christie (born September 6, 1962) is an American politician and former federal prosecutor who served as the 55th governor of New Jersey from 2010 to 2018. A member of the Republican Party, he was the United States Attorney for New Jersey from 2002 to 2008. Christie was born and raised in Livingston, New Jersey. He graduated from the University of Delaware in 1984 with a Bachelor of Arts in political science and from Seton Hall University School of Law in 1987 with a Juris Doctor. After law school, Christie worked as a lawyer in private practice and served as a county freeholder (legislator) for Morris County, New Jersey, from 1995 to 1998.

In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed Christie U.S. attorney for the District of New Jersey. As U.S. attorney, Christie prosecuted a number of high-profile cases, including the corruption trial of former New Jersey Governor James E. McGreevey. In 2009, Christie ran for governor of New Jersey. He defeated the incumbent, Democrat Jon Corzine, and was sworn in as governor on January 19, 2010. As governor, Christie focused on fiscal issues, including reducing the state's budget deficit. He also signed into law a number of conservative reforms, including a voter ID law and a law restricting abortion.

Christie was re-elected to a second term as governor in 2013. However, his popularity began to decline in the following years. In 2014, he was criticized for his handling of Hurricane Sandy, which caused widespread damage in New Jersey. In 2016, he was caught up in the Bridgegate scandal, in which his allies closed lanes on the George Washington Bridge to create a traffic jam for a political opponent. Christie's popularity had waned considerably by the time he left office in 2018. He has since worked as a political commentator and author. In 2020, he published a memoir, "Promise Me I'll Get There: A Memoir."

Here are some of Christie's accomplishments as governor of New Jersey: Reduced the state's budget deficit

Signed into law a number of conservative reforms Oversaw the state's recovery from Hurricane Sandy