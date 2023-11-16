Doug Burgum: The Businessman-Turned-Governor Shaping North Dakota's Future

Doug Burgum is an American businessman and politician who has served as the 33rd governor of North Dakota since 2016. He is a member of the Republican Party and is considered one of the wealthiest governors in the United States, with an estimated net worth of $1.1 billion. Early Life and Education Douglas James Burgum was born on August 1, 1956, in Arthur, North Dakota. He was raised on a farm and graduated from North Dakota State University in 1978 with a bachelor's degree in university studies. After graduating, he worked as a consultant for McKinsey & Company before returning to North Dakota in 1983 to join Great Plains Software, a technology company that he would eventually lead as CEO.

Business Success Under Burgum's leadership, Great Plains Software grew from a small startup to a successful enterprise with over 2,000 employees. The company was acquired by Microsoft in 2001 for $1.1 billion, and Burgum continued to work for Microsoft until 2007. Entry into Politics In 2016, Burgum decided to run for governor of North Dakota. He campaigned on a platform of economic development, tax cuts, and government reform. He won the Republican nomination and defeated Democratic nominee Marvin Nelson in the general election.

Governor of North Dakota As governor, Burgum has focused on promoting economic development and diversifying the state's economy. He has also signed into law tax cuts, implemented reforms to the state's education system, and overseen the construction of a new pipeline to transport oil from North Dakota to refineries in Texas. Personal Life

Burgum is married to Kathryn Burgum and has three children. He is a member of the Lutheran Church and is active in philanthropy. Doug Burgum is a successful businessman and politician who has made a significant impact on the state of North Dakota. He is known for his business acumen, his conservative values, and his commitment to improving the lives of North Dakotans.