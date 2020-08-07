WhiteHat Jr and Byju's Deal of $300 M: All you need to know

The learning app Byju's has acquired Mumbai based WhiteHat Jr in a $300 Million all-cash deal to expand its online learning platform. This is the largest acquisition by Byju's to date.

As per a statement released by Byju's, the company will make investments in WhiteHat Jr and will expand the teacher base to meet the market demand. Bajaj will continue to lead and scale this business in India and as well as the US.

With this, Byju's will launch coding for children but fast-growing segment amongst the K-12 space, in the broader edtech sector.

In 2019, the Mumbai-based company, raised capital from Silicon Valley-based investor Owl Ventures, Omidyar Network and Nexus Venture Partners, has till date raised a little over $11 million across its seed and Series A rounds.

As per Byju's founder and CEO, Byju Raveendran WhiteHat Jr is the leader in the live online coding space. Karan has proven his mettle as an exceptional founder and the credit goes to him and his team for creating coding programs that are loved by kids. Under his leadership, the company has achieved phenomenal growth in India and the US in a short span of time.

The deal comes at a time when the company has advanced negotiations to acquire Doubtnut, a two-year-old learning app, for as much as $100-$150 million. The company previously acquired Osmo, a US-based learning platform for $120 million. Prior to this, Byju's acquired Math Adventures, TutorVista and Vidyarthi.

About WhiteHat Jr

Edtech WhiteHat Jr is a Mumbai based learning platform founded by Karan Bajaj, the former CEO of Discovery Networks India. The company aims at teaching coding to the people between the age of 6 to 18 years, where they create games, animations and applications. The company was launched in December 2018. The startup works with a live 1:1 online teaching format and a thoroughly researched curriculum.

