List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) from 1947 to 2021
List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC): General MM Naravane has been appointed as the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) to fill in for CDS General Bipin Rawat who was killed in an IAF chopper crash. The position of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) was scrapped after the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). However, due to the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, the old system is back until the appointment of the next CDS.
List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)
|
S.No.
|
Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)
|
Tenure
|
Defence Branch
|
1
|
General
Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart
(KCB CIE MC)
|
15 August 1947
-
31 December 1947
|
Indian Army
|
2
|
Air Marshal
Sir Thomas Elmhirst
(KBE, CB, AFC, DL)
|
31 December 1947
-
15 January 1949
|
Indian Air Force
|
3
|
Admiral
Sir William Edward Parry
(KCB)
|
26 January 1950
-
13 October 1951
|
Indian Navy
|
4
|
General
Kodandera Madappa Cariappa
(OBE)
|
14 October 1951
-
14 January 1953
|
Indian Army
|
5
|
Admiral
Sir Charles Thomas Mark Pizey
(KBE CB DSO)
|
14 January 1953
-
22 July 1955
|
Indian Navy
|
6
|
Air Marshal
Subroto Mukerjee
(OBE)
|
22 July 1955
-
8 November 1960
|
Indian Air Force
|
7
|
General
Kodandera Subayya Thimayya
(DSO)
|
9 November 1960
-
7 May 1961
|
Indian Army
|
8
|
Vice Admiral
Ram Dass Katari
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
7 May 1961
-
4 June 1962
|
Indian Navy
|
9
|
Air Marshal
Aspy Marwan Engineer
(DFC)
|
4 June 1962
-
24 July 1964
|
Indian Air Force
|
10
|
Vice Admiral
Bhaskar Sadashiv Soman
|
24 July 1964
-
3 March 1966
|
Indian Navy
|
11
|
General
Jayanto Nath Chaudhuri
(OBE)
|
3 March 1966
-
7 June 1966
|
Indian Army
|
12
|
Air Chief Marshal
Arjan Singh
(DFC)
|
7 June 1966
-
15 July 1969
|
Indian Air Force
|
13
|
Admiral
Adhar Kumar Chatterji
|
15 July 1969
-
24 February 1970
|
Indian Navy
|
14
|
Field Marshal
Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw
(MC)
|
24 February 1970
-
15 January 1973
|
Indian Army
|
15
|
General
Gopal Gurunath Bewoor
(PVSM)
|
15 January 1973
-
1 January 1975
|
Indian Army
|
16
|
Air Chief Marshal
Om Prakash Mehra
(PVSM)
|
1 January 1975
-
31 January 1976
|
Indian Air Force
|
17
|
Admiral
Sourendra Nath Kohli
(PVSM)
|
31 January 1976
-
29 February 1976
|
Indian Navy
|
18
|
General
Tapishwar Narain Raina
(MVC)
|
29 February 1976
-
31 May 1978
|
Indian Army
|
19
|
Air Chief Marshal
Hrushikesh Moolgavkar
(PVSM, MVC)
|
31 May 1978
-
30 August 1978
|
Indian Air Force
|
20
|
Admiral
Jal Cursetji
(PVSM)
|
30 August 1978
-
1 March 1979
|
Indian Navy
|
21
|
General
Om Prakash Malhotra
(PVSM)
|
1 March 1979
-
31 May 1981
|
Indian Army
|
22
|
Air Chief Marshal
Idris Hasan Latif
(PVSM)
|
31 May 1981
-
30 August 1981
|
Indian Air Force
|
23
|
Admiral
Ronald Lynsdale Pereira
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
30 August 1981
-
26 February 1982
|
Indian Navy
|
24
|
General
Kotikalapudi Venkata Krishna Rao
(PVSM)
|
1 March 1982
-
31 July 1983
|
Indian Army
|
25
|
Air Chief Marshal
Dilbagh Singh
(PVSM, AVSM, VM)
|
31 July 1983
-
3 September 1984
|
Indian Air Force
|
26
|
Admiral
Oscar Stanley Dawson
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
5 September 1984
-
30 November 1984
|
Indian Navy
|
27
|
General
Arun Shridhar Vaidya
(PVSM, MVC & Bar, AVSM)
|
1 December 1984
-
31 January 1986
|
Indian Army
|
28
|
Admiral
Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
1 February 1986
-
30 November 1987
|
Indian Navy
|
29
|
Air Chief Marshal
Denis La Fontaine
(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)
|
1 December 198
-
31 July 1988
|
Indian Air Force
|
30
|
Admiral
Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni
(PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM)
|
1 July 1988
-
30 November 1990
|
Indian Navy
|
31
|
Air Chief Marshal
Surinder Mehra
(PVSM, AVSM, VM)
|
1 December 1990
-
31 July 1991
|
Indian Air Force
|
32
|
General
Sunith Francis Rodrigues
(PVSM, VSM)
|
1 August 1991
-
30 June 1993
|
Indian Army
|
33
|
Admiral
Laxminarayan Ramdas
(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM)
|
1 July 1993
-
30 September 1993
|
Indian Navy
|
34
|
General
Bipin Chandra Joshi
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
1 October 1993
-
19 November 1994
|
Indian Army
|
35
|
Air Chief Marshal
Swaroop Krishna Kaul
(PVSM, MVC)
|
20 November 1994
-
31 December 1995
|
Indian Air Force
|
36
|
Admiral
Vijai Singh Shekhawat
(PVSM, AVSM, VrC)
|
31 December 1995
-
30 September 1996
|
Indian Navy
|
37
|
General
Shankar Roychowdhury
(PVSM)
|
1 January 1996
-
30 September 1997
|
Indian Army
|
38
|
Air Chief Marshal
Satish Sareen
(PVSM, AVSM, VM)
|
1 October 1997
-
31 December 1998
|
Indian Air Force
|
39
|
General
Ved Prakash Malik
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
1 January 1999
-
30 September 2000
|
Indian Army
|
40
|
Admiral
Sushil Kumar
(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, NM)
|
1 October 2000
-
29 December 2001
|
Indian Navy
|
41
|
General
Sundararajan Padmanabhan
(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)
|
30 December 2001
-
31 December 2002
|
Indian Army
|
42
|
Admiral
Madhvendra Singh
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
31 December 2002
-
31 July 2004
|
Indian Navy
|
43
|
Air Chief Marshal
Srinivasapuram Krishnaswamy
(PVSM, AVSM, VM & bar)
|
31 July 2004
-
29 December 2004
|
Indian Air Force
|
44
|
General
Nirmal Chander Vij
(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM)
|
30 December 2004
-
30 January 2005
|
Indian Army
|
45
|
Admiral
Arun Prakash
(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM)
|
31 January 2005
-
31 October 2006
|
Indian Navy
|
46
|
Air Chief Marshal
Shashindra Pal Tyagi
(PVSM, AVSM, VM)
|
31 October 2006
-
31 March 2007
|
Indian Air Force
|
47
|
General
Joginder Jaswant Singh
(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)
|
31 March 2007
-
30 September 2007
|
Indian Army
|
48
|
Admiral
Sureesh Mehta
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
30 September 2007
-
31 August 2009
|
Indian Navy
|
49
|
General
Deepak Kapoor
(PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM)
|
31 August 2009
-
31 March 2010
|
Indian Army
|
50
|
Air Chief Marshal
Pradeep Vasant Naik
(PVSM, VSM)
|
31 March 2010
-
30 July 2011
|
Indian Air Force
|
51
|
Admiral
Nirmal Kumar Verma
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
30 July 2011
-
31 August 2012
|
Indian Navy
|
52
|
Air Chief Marshal
Norman Anil Kumar Browne
(PVSM, AVSM, VM)
|
31 August 2012
-
31 December 2013
|
Indian Air Force
|
53
|
General
Bikram Singh
(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM)
|
31 December 2013
-
31 July 2014
|
Indian Army
|
54
|
Air Chief Marshal
Arup Raha
(PVSM, AVSM, VM)
|
31 July 2014
-
31 December 2016
|
Indian Air Force
|
55
|
Admiral
Sunil Lanba
(PVSM, AVSM)
|
31 December 2016
-
31 May 2019
|
Indian Navy
|
56
|
Air Chief Marshal
Birender Singh Dhanoa
(PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM)
|
31 May 2019
-
27 September 2019
|
Indian Air Force
|
57
|
General
Bipin Rawat
(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM)
(1958–2021)
|
27 September 2019
-
31 December 2019
|
Indian Army
|
58
|
General
Manoj Mukund Naravane
(PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC)
|
15 December 2021
-
Present
|
Indian Army
Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)
The post of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was established on 15 August 1947 to advise the Minister of Defence and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs on all military-related matters.
The first Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) was General Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart while General K. M. Cariappa was the first Indian to serve on the post. He was appointed as the chairman on 14 October 1951.
Post the Kargil War, the Kargil Review Committee suggested the creation of the CDS citing the lack of communication between the three service branches. The suggestion was rejected by the military officials and a compromise was reached with the office of COSC who was responsible for inter-service synergy but did not wield any power.
In December 2018, the heads of the three services finally agreed on a permanent chief of staff committee, and the matter was sent to the Ministry of Defence for consideration.
In his 2019 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post, replacing the Chairman of COSC. The CDS would be a four-star General who will head the three services chiefs and will act as a single-point military adviser to the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of India.
General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on 31 December 2019. On 8 December 2021, he was killed in an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others. The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to injuries on 15 December 2021.
Until the appointment of the next CDS, General MM Naravane will head the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), who used to report to the CDS, will report to General Naravane for the time being.
