List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) from 1947 to 2021

List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC): General MM Naravane has been appointed as the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) to fill in for CDS General Bipin Rawat who died in an IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter crash on 8 December 2021 in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor. Check the complete list of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) below.
Created On: Dec 16, 2021 12:55 IST
Modified On: Dec 16, 2021 12:55 IST
List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC): General MM Naravane has been appointed as the 58th Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) to fill in for CDS General Bipin Rawat who was killed in an IAF chopper crash. The position of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) was scrapped after the creation of the post of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS). However, due to the untimely demise of CDS General Bipin Rawat, the old system is back until the appointment of the next CDS. 

List of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)

S.No.

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)

Tenure

Defence Branch

1

General

Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart

(KCB CIE MC)

15 August 1947

-

31 December 1947

Indian Army

2

Air Marshal

Sir Thomas Elmhirst

(KBE, CB, AFC, DL)

31 December 1947

-

15 January 1949

Indian Air Force

3

Admiral

Sir William Edward Parry

(KCB)

26 January 1950

-

13 October 1951

Indian Navy

4

General

Kodandera Madappa Cariappa

(OBE)

14 October 1951

-

14 January 1953

Indian Army

5

Admiral

Sir Charles Thomas Mark Pizey

(KBE CB DSO)

14 January 1953

-

22 July 1955

Indian Navy

6

Air Marshal

Subroto Mukerjee

(OBE)

22 July 1955

-

8 November 1960

Indian Air Force

7

General

Kodandera Subayya Thimayya

(DSO)

9 November 1960

-

7 May 1961

Indian Army

8

Vice Admiral

Ram Dass Katari

(PVSM, AVSM)

7 May 1961

-

4 June 1962

Indian Navy

9

Air Marshal

Aspy Marwan Engineer

(DFC)

4 June 1962

-

24 July 1964

Indian Air Force

10

Vice Admiral

Bhaskar Sadashiv Soman

24 July 1964

-

3 March 1966

Indian Navy

11

General

Jayanto Nath Chaudhuri

(OBE)

3 March 1966

-

7 June 1966

Indian Army

12

Air Chief Marshal

Arjan Singh

(DFC)

7 June 1966

-

15 July 1969

Indian Air Force

13

Admiral

Adhar Kumar Chatterji

15 July 1969

-

24 February 1970

Indian Navy

14

Field Marshal

Sam Hormusji Framji Jamshedji Manekshaw

(MC)

24 February 1970

-

15 January 1973

Indian Army

15

General

Gopal Gurunath Bewoor

(PVSM)

15 January 1973

-

1 January 1975

Indian Army

16

Air Chief Marshal

Om Prakash Mehra

(PVSM)

1 January 1975

-

31 January 1976

Indian Air Force

17

Admiral

Sourendra Nath Kohli

(PVSM)

31 January 1976

-

29 February 1976

Indian Navy

18

General

Tapishwar Narain Raina

(MVC)

29 February 1976

-

31 May 1978

Indian Army

19

Air Chief Marshal

Hrushikesh Moolgavkar

(PVSM, MVC)

31 May 1978

-

30 August 1978

Indian Air Force

20

Admiral

Jal Cursetji

(PVSM)

30 August 1978

-

1 March 1979

Indian Navy

21

General

Om Prakash Malhotra

(PVSM)

1 March 1979

-

31 May 1981

Indian Army

22

Air Chief Marshal

Idris Hasan Latif

(PVSM)

31 May 1981

-

30 August 1981

Indian Air Force

23

Admiral

Ronald Lynsdale Pereira

(PVSM, AVSM)

30 August 1981

-

26 February 1982

Indian Navy

24

General

Kotikalapudi Venkata Krishna Rao

(PVSM)

1 March 1982

-

31 July 1983

Indian Army

25

Air Chief Marshal

Dilbagh Singh

(PVSM, AVSM, VM)

31 July 1983

-

3 September 1984

Indian Air Force

26

Admiral

Oscar Stanley Dawson

(PVSM, AVSM)

5 September 1984

-

30 November 1984

Indian Navy

27

General

Arun Shridhar Vaidya

(PVSM, MVC & Bar, AVSM)

1 December 1984

-

31 January 1986

Indian Army

28

Admiral

Radhakrishna Hariram Tahiliani

(PVSM, AVSM)

1 February 1986

-

30 November 1987

Indian Navy

29

Air Chief Marshal

Denis La Fontaine

(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)

1 December 198

-

31 July 1988

Indian Air Force

30

Admiral

Jayant Ganpat Nadkarni

(PVSM, AVSM, NM, VSM)

1 July 1988

-

30 November 1990

Indian Navy

31

Air Chief Marshal

Surinder Mehra

(PVSM, AVSM, VM)

1 December 1990

-

31 July 1991

Indian Air Force

32

General

Sunith Francis Rodrigues

(PVSM, VSM)

1 August 1991

-

30 June 1993

Indian Army

33

Admiral

Laxminarayan Ramdas

(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM)

1 July 1993

-

30 September 1993

Indian Navy

34

General

Bipin Chandra Joshi

(PVSM, AVSM)

1 October 1993

-

19 November 1994

Indian Army

35

Air Chief Marshal

Swaroop Krishna Kaul

(PVSM, MVC)

20 November 1994

-

31 December 1995

Indian Air Force

36

Admiral

Vijai Singh Shekhawat

(PVSM, AVSM, VrC)

31 December 1995

-

30 September 1996

Indian Navy

37

General

Shankar Roychowdhury

(PVSM)

1 January 1996

-

30 September 1997

Indian Army

38

Air Chief Marshal

Satish Sareen

(PVSM, AVSM, VM)

1 October 1997

-

31 December 1998

Indian Air Force

39

General

Ved Prakash Malik

(PVSM, AVSM)

1 January 1999

-

30 September 2000

Indian Army

40

Admiral

Sushil Kumar

(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, NM)

1 October 2000

-

29 December 2001

Indian Navy

41

General

Sundararajan Padmanabhan

(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)

30 December 2001

-

31 December 2002

Indian Army

42

Admiral

Madhvendra Singh

(PVSM, AVSM)

31 December 2002

-

31 July 2004

Indian Navy

43

Air Chief Marshal

Srinivasapuram Krishnaswamy

(PVSM, AVSM, VM & bar)

31 July 2004

-

29 December 2004

Indian Air Force

44

General

Nirmal Chander Vij

(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM)

30 December 2004

-

30 January 2005

Indian Army

45

Admiral

Arun Prakash

(PVSM, AVSM, VrC, VSM)

31 January 2005

-

31 October 2006

Indian Navy

46

Air Chief Marshal

Shashindra Pal Tyagi

(PVSM, AVSM, VM)

31 October 2006

-

31 March 2007

Indian Air Force

47

General

Joginder Jaswant Singh

(PVSM, AVSM, VSM)

31 March 2007

-

30 September 2007

Indian Army

48

Admiral

Sureesh Mehta

(PVSM, AVSM)

30 September 2007

-

31 August 2009

Indian Navy

49

General

Deepak Kapoor

(PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM)

31 August 2009

-

31 March 2010

Indian Army

50

Air Chief Marshal

Pradeep Vasant Naik

(PVSM, VSM)

31 March 2010

-

30 July 2011

Indian Air Force

51

Admiral

Nirmal Kumar Verma

(PVSM, AVSM)

30 July 2011

-

31 August 2012

Indian Navy

52

Air Chief Marshal

Norman Anil Kumar Browne

(PVSM, AVSM, VM)

31 August 2012

-

31 December 2013

Indian Air Force

53

General

Bikram Singh

(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, SM, VSM)

31 December 2013

-

31 July 2014

Indian Army

54

Air Chief Marshal

Arup Raha

(PVSM, AVSM, VM)

31 July 2014

-

31 December 2016

Indian Air Force

55

Admiral

Sunil Lanba

(PVSM, AVSM)

31 December 2016

-

31 May 2019

Indian Navy

56

Air Chief Marshal

Birender Singh Dhanoa

(PVSM, AVSM, YSM, VM)

31 May 2019

-

27 September 2019

Indian Air Force

57

General

Bipin Rawat

(PVSM, UYSM, AVSM, YSM, SM, VSM)

(1958–2021)

27 September 2019

-

31 December 2019

Indian Army

58

General

Manoj Mukund Naravane

(PVSM, AVSM, SM, VSM, ADC)

15 December 2021

-

Present

Indian Army

Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC)

The post of Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee was established on 15 August 1947 to advise the Minister of Defence and the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs on all military-related matters.

The first Chairman of the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) was General Sir Robert Mcgregor Macdonald Lockhart while General K. M. Cariappa was the first Indian to serve on the post. He was appointed as the chairman on 14 October 1951.

Post the Kargil War, the Kargil Review Committee suggested the creation of the CDS citing the lack of communication between the three service branches. The suggestion was rejected by the military officials and a compromise was reached with the office of COSC who was responsible for inter-service synergy but did not wield any power.

In December 2018, the heads of the three services finally agreed on a permanent chief of staff committee, and the matter was sent to the Ministry of Defence for consideration.

In his 2019 Independence Day speech, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) post, replacing the Chairman of COSC. The CDS would be a four-star General who will head the three services chiefs and will act as a single-point military adviser to the Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of India.

General Bipin Rawat was appointed as India’s first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) on 31 December 2019. On 8 December 2021, he was killed in an IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu’s Coonoor, along with his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 others. The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh succumbed to injuries on 15 December 2021.

Until the appointment of the next CDS, General MM Naravane will head the Chiefs of Staff Committee (COSC) and the Chief of Integrated Defence Staff to the Chairman Chiefs of Staff Committee (CISC), who used to report to the CDS, will report to General Naravane for the time being.  

