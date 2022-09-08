List Of CMA Awards Nominations 2022- Is Your Favorite Star There In The List?

The CMA Awards are always exciting, and many eagerly wait for its nomination list. For the past year, Lainey Wilson, singer of the “Heart Like a Truck” is leading the nominations. She has been nominated in some major categories like the Album of the Year, Female Vocalist of the Year, Song of the Year, Musical Event of the Year, New Artist of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Next, Chris Stapleton, Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, and Carly Pearce are some of the leading stars nominated for five categories each and keeping their fingers crossed.

After the announcement of the nominations, CMA chief executive officer, Sarah Trahern, stated, "This year’s slate is impressive, with some nominees logging historic milestones while others are just getting started. No matter what stage in their career, they each bring a unique voice and unforgettable story to life, showing that Country Music is stronger than ever! We look forward to honoring them this November."

Scroll down to check the complete list of nominees!

Entertainer of the Year

Luke Combs

Image Source: YouTube.com

Combs started performing as a child, and today he is one of the leading stars in the country. Last year, he came forward with hits like South on Ya and Cold Beer Calling My Name.

Miranda Lambert

Image Source: Theboot.com

Miranda Lambert shined bright last year. She worked on superb projects like “The Wind’s Just Gonna Blow”, “Two-Step Down To Texas”, and “Am I Right or Armadillo”.

Chris Stapleton

Image Source: Udiscovermusic.com

Popular singer and songwriter, Chris Stapleton, too, holds a chance to get lucky in the 56th Annual CMA Awards, due to his outstanding work in Joy, Nothing Else Matters, The Joy Inside, and the River of Forgiveness.

Carrie Underwood

Image Source: Billboard.com

Carrie Underwood undoubtedly holds a strong chance to win, as she has done a great deal of successful work in the last year. Amazing Grace, The Old Rugged Cross, Victory In Jesus, Because He Lives, Jesus Loves Me, Just As I Am, Softly and Tenderly, and If I Didn't Love You, are some of the many works the lady got appraised for in 2021.

Morgan Wallen

Image Source: Rollingstone.com

Wasted on you, 7 summers, Livin’ the Dream, wondering about the wind, more surprised than me, and many more works by Morgan Wallen have gained huge appreciation from the audience last year.

Single of the Year

"half of my hometown"

Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney) (Producers: Ross Copperman, Kelsea Ballerini, Jimmy Robbins, Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat)

"Till You Can't"

Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon, Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde (Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)

"Buy Dirt"

Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan (Producer: Paul DiGiovanni, Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley)

"You Should Probably Leave"

Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)

Song of the Year

"Never Wanted To Be That Girl"

Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Things A Man Oughta Know"

Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"Buy Dirt"

Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Sand In My Boots"

Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"You Should Probably Leave"

Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

Album of the Year

Palomino

Miranda Lambert (Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves, Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning)

Humble Quest

Maren Morris (Producer: Greg Kurstin, Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea)

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin'

Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce, Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen)

Growin' Up

Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton, Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews)

Time, Tequila & Therapy

Old Dominion (Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion, Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank)