List of Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies in India

Constitutional Bodies are Election Commission of India, UPSC, and Finance Commission of India, etc. These bodies are mentioned in the Constitution of India to run the country. Read this article to know the list of all Constitutional and non Constitutional bodies in India.
Jun 19, 2020 17:38 IST
Constitutional bodies in India
India is a democratic country that is run by the combination of Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies in India.

Definition of Constitutional Bodies: These are the bodies that are mentioned in the constitution of India and so considered as independent and more powerful.

Examples: Election Commission, Union Public Service Commission and National Commission for SCs and STs.

List of the Constitutional Bodies in India is;

 Name of the Constitutional Body

 Mentioned in

  Current Chairman

 1. Election Commission

 Article 324

 Sunil Arora (23rd)

 2. Union Public Service Commission

 Article-315 to 323

 Arvind Saxena

 3. State Public Service Commission

 Article-315 to 323

 Different in every state

 4. Finance Commission

 Article-280

 N.K Singh (15th )

 5. National Commission for SCs

 Article-338

 Ram Shankar Katheria

 6. National Commission for STs

 Article-338 A

 Nand Kumar Sai

 7. Comptroller and Auditor General of India

 Article-148

 Rajiv Mehrishi

 8. Attorney General of India

 Article-76

 K. K. Venugopal

 9. Advocate General of the State

 Article-165

 Different in every state

 10. Special officer for linguistic Minorities

 Article-350 B

----

Definition of Non-Constitutional Bodies: Non Constitutional or Extra Constitutional bodies are the same. These bodies aren't defined in the Constitution of the country.  As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not a constitutional body because it was established in 1963 by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hence these are bodies that are formed by executive resolution or action, which means that they are formed by the government’s action.

List of the Non-Constitutional Bodies in India is;

 Name of the Non- Constitutional Body

    Current Chairman

 1. NITI Aayog

 Narendra Modi

 2. National Development Council

 Narendra Modi

 3. National Human Right Commission

 Ex CJI H.L. Dattu

 4. State Human Right Commission

 Different in each state

 5. Central Bureau Of Investigation

 Rishi Kumar Shukla

 6. Central Vigilance Commission

 Shri K V Chowdary

 7. Lokpal and Lokayuktas

 Pinaki Chandra Ghose

 8.  State Information Commission

 Different in each state

 9. Central Information Commission

 Shri Bimal Julka (19 Feb. 2020)

So from the above explanation, it is clear that government bodies are more powerful and permanent in nature while on the other Non-Constitutional Bodies are made as per the requirements of the country and can be abolished if the executive thinks so. As we have seen it in the case of the Planning Commission of India which was replaced by the NITI Aayog on January 1, 2015.

The list of Non-Constitutional Bodies and Constitutional Bodies along with their respective chairmen is very important for various exams. Hence utmost care must be taken while going through this list.

