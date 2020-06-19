List of Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies in India

India is a democratic country that is run by the combination of Constitutional and Non-Constitutional Bodies in India.

Definition of Constitutional Bodies: These are the bodies that are mentioned in the constitution of India and so considered as independent and more powerful.

Examples: Election Commission, Union Public Service Commission and National Commission for SCs and STs.

List of the Constitutional Bodies in India is;

Definition of Non-Constitutional Bodies: Non Constitutional or Extra Constitutional bodies are the same. These bodies aren't defined in the Constitution of the country. As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is not a constitutional body because it was established in 1963 by a resolution of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Hence these are bodies that are formed by executive resolution or action, which means that they are formed by the government’s action.

List of the Non-Constitutional Bodies in India is;

So from the above explanation, it is clear that government bodies are more powerful and permanent in nature while on the other Non-Constitutional Bodies are made as per the requirements of the country and can be abolished if the executive thinks so. As we have seen it in the case of the Planning Commission of India which was replaced by the NITI Aayog on January 1, 2015.

The list of Non-Constitutional Bodies and Constitutional Bodies along with their respective chairmen is very important for various exams. Hence utmost care must be taken while going through this list.

