List of Most Expensive Cities to Live in (2022): Find out why these cities are so expensive!
Cities often tell a story of their history, culture and people and to live in a city is experiencing all those things .
Things like historic sites, incredible architecture, museums, wide varieties of food and drinks are just waiting for you to explore .
Cities like Paris, France; Shanghai, China; and even Boston, Massachusetts encompass all these things though they might all come with a price.
Mercer has conducted a cost of living study and compared the prices of housing, transportation, food, clothing, and more to find the most expensive cities in the world to live in 2022.
If you're trying to find a new city to visit or for you to live in this is the perfect opportunity to discover them.
Here is a list of the most expensive cities to live in!
List Of Most Expensive Cities (2022)
|
Sno.
|
NAME OF THE CITY AND COUNTRY
|
1
|
Hong Kong, China
|
2
|
Zürich, Switzerland
|
3
|
Geneva, Switzerland
|
4
|
Basel, Switzerland
|
5
|
Bern, Switzerland
|
6
|
Tel-Aviv, Israel
|
7
|
New York City, New York
|
8
|
Singapore, Singapore
|
9
|
Tokyo, Japan
|
10
|
Beijing, China
|
11
|
Copenhagen, Denmark
|
12
|
Shanghai, China
|
13
|
Shenzhen, China
|
14
|
Seoul, South Korea
|
15
|
London, England
|
16
|
Nassau, Bahamas
|
17
|
Los Angeles, California
|
18
|
Guangzhou, China
|
19
|
San Francisco, California
|
20
|
|
21
|
Honolulu, Hawaii
|
22
|
Vienna, Austria
|
23
|
Qingdao, China
|
24
|
Bangui, Central African Republic
|
25
|
Libreville, Gabon
|
26
|
Amsterdam, Netherlands
|
27
|
Nanjing, China
|
28
|
Oslo, Norway
|
29
|
Taipei, Taiwan
|
30
|
Washington, DC
|
31
|
Boston, Massachusetts
|
32
|
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
|
33
|
Miami, Florida
|
34
|
Munich, Germany
|
35
|
Busan, South Korea
|
36
|
Paris, France
|
37
|
Chicago, Illinois
|
38
|
Osaka, Japan
|
39
|
Victoria, Seychelles
|
40
|
Brussels, Belgium
|
41
|
Shenyang, China
|
42
|
Djibouti, Djibouti
|
43
|
Atlanta, Georgia
|
45
|
Helsinki, Finland
|
46
|
Chengdu, China
|
47
|
Seattle, Washington
|
48
|
Berlin, Germany
|
49
|
The Hague, Netherlands
|
50
|
Milan, Italy
|
51
|
Dublin, Ireland
|
52
|
Yokohama, Japan
|
53
|
Nagoya, Japan
|
54
|
Luxembourg, Luxembourg
|
55
|
Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo
|
56
|
Lagos, Nigeria
The cost of living all over the globe has rapidly increased . The Worldwide Cost of Living Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says that the average cost of living is up 8.1% in 2022.
This is due to the Russian war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic.
