List of Most Expensive Cities to Live in (2022): Find out why these cities are so expensive!

Cities often tell a story of their history, culture and people and to live in a city is experiencing all those things .

Things like historic sites, incredible architecture, museums, wide varieties of food and drinks are just waiting for you to explore .

Cities like Paris, France; Shanghai, China; and even Boston, Massachusetts encompass all these things though they might all come with a price.

Mercer has conducted a cost of living study and compared the prices of housing, transportation, food, clothing, and more to find the most expensive cities in the world to live in 2022.

If you're trying to find a new city to visit or for you to live in this is the perfect opportunity to discover them.

Here is a list of the most expensive cities to live in!

List Of Most Expensive Cities (2022)

Sno. NAME OF THE CITY AND COUNTRY 1 Hong Kong, China 2 Zürich, Switzerland 3 Geneva, Switzerland 4 Basel, Switzerland 5 Bern, Switzerland 6 Tel-Aviv, Israel 7 New York City, New York 8 Singapore, Singapore 9 Tokyo, Japan 10 Beijing, China 11 Copenhagen, Denmark 12 Shanghai, China 13 Shenzhen, China 14 Seoul, South Korea 15 London, England 16 Nassau, Bahamas 17 Los Angeles, California 18 Guangzhou, China 19 San Francisco, California 20 London, England 21 Honolulu, Hawaii 22 Vienna, Austria 23 Qingdao, China 24 Bangui, Central African Republic 25 Libreville, Gabon 26 Amsterdam, Netherlands 27 Nanjing, China 28 Oslo, Norway 29 Taipei, Taiwan 30 Washington, DC 31 Boston, Massachusetts 32 Dubai, United Arab Emirates 33 Miami, Florida 34 Munich, Germany 35 Busan, South Korea 36 Paris, France 37 Chicago, Illinois 38 Osaka, Japan 39 Victoria, Seychelles 40 Brussels, Belgium 41 Shenyang, China 42 Djibouti, Djibouti 43 Atlanta, Georgia 45 Helsinki, Finland 46 Chengdu, China 47 Seattle, Washington 48 Berlin, Germany 49 The Hague, Netherlands 50 Milan, Italy 51 Dublin, Ireland 52 Yokohama, Japan 53 Nagoya, Japan 54 Luxembourg, Luxembourg 55 Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo 56 Lagos, Nigeria

The cost of living all over the globe has rapidly increased . The Worldwide Cost of Living Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says that the average cost of living is up 8.1% in 2022.

This is due to the Russian war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic.

