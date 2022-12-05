List of Most Expensive Cities to Live in (2022): Find out why these cities are so expensive!

Due to the Russian war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic the cost of living all over the globe has rapidly increased. In cities like Paris, France; Shanghai, China; and even Boston, Massachusetts historic sites, incredible architecture, museums, wide varieties of food and drinks are just waiting for you to explore and hence they are the most expensive cities. Find out about the most expensive cities in the world.
Seoul, South Korea and Hong Kong, China to Geneva, Switzerland and Los Angeles, California, are the world's most expensive cities to live in
Mercer has conducted a cost of living study and compared the prices of housing, transportation, food, clothing, and more to find the most expensive cities in the world to live in 2022.

If you're trying to find a new city to visit or for you to live in this is the perfect opportunity to discover them.

Here is a list of the most expensive cities to live in!

List Of Most Expensive Cities (2022)

 

Sno.

NAME OF THE CITY AND COUNTRY

1

Hong Kong, China

2

Zürich, Switzerland

3

Geneva, Switzerland

4

Basel, Switzerland

5

Bern, Switzerland

6

Tel-Aviv, Israel

7

New York City, New York

8

Singapore, Singapore

9

Tokyo, Japan

10

Beijing, China

11

Copenhagen, Denmark

12

Shanghai, China

13

Shenzhen, China

14

Seoul, South Korea

15

London, England

16

Nassau, Bahamas

17

Los Angeles, California

18

Guangzhou, China

19

San Francisco, California

20

London, England

21

Honolulu, Hawaii

22

Vienna, Austria

 

23

Qingdao, China

24

Bangui, Central African Republic

 

25

Libreville, Gabon

 

26

Amsterdam, Netherlands

 

27

Nanjing, China

 

28

Oslo, Norway

 

29

Taipei, Taiwan

 

30

Washington, DC

 

31

Boston, Massachusetts

32

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

33

Miami, Florida

 

34

Munich, Germany

35

Busan, South Korea

36

Paris, France

 

37

Chicago, Illinois

 

38

Osaka, Japan

39

Victoria, Seychelles

 

40

Brussels, Belgium

 

41

Shenyang, China

 

42

Djibouti, Djibouti

 

43

Atlanta, Georgia

45

Helsinki, Finland

 

46

Chengdu, China

 

47

Seattle, Washington

48

Berlin, Germany

 

49

The Hague, Netherlands

 

50

Milan, Italy

 

51

Dublin, Ireland

52

Yokohama, Japan

 

53

Nagoya, Japan

54

Luxembourg, Luxembourg

55

Kinshasa, The Democratic Republic Of The Congo

56

Lagos, Nigeria

The cost of living all over the globe has rapidly increased . The Worldwide Cost of Living Index released by the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) says that the average cost of living is up 8.1% in 2022. 

This is due to the Russian war in Ukraine and the aftermath of the pandemic.

