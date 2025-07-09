The economic landscape of the United States is as diverse as its geography. From the tech-driven powerhouse of California to the energy-rich lands of Texas, each state contributes uniquely to the nation's overall prosperity. In 2025, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released updated figures showing how each state ranks in terms of current-dollar GDP, real GDP, and GDP per capita. These rankings give us a deeper look into not just which states are wealthiest overall, but also how income and productivity vary across the country. Current-dollar GDP shows overall economic size, GDP per capita reveals how wealthy the average resident is, and real GDP adjusts for inflation to reflect true economic growth. Whether it's the booming financial sector in New York or the rising income trends in North Carolina, this data paints a compelling picture of where America’s economic engines are truly humming—and where they’re lagging behind.

In this article, we will explore the top richest states in the United States. ALSO READ| List of Top 10 Countries With Highest GDP in 2025 List of 11 Richest States In the USA by Their Current-dollar Gross Domestic Product In the calendar year 2024, the United States' current-dollar Gross Domestic Product is $2,91,84,890, up from $2,77,20,709 in 2023. The three U.S. states with the highest GDPs were California ($41,03,124), Texas ($27,09,393), and New York ($22,97,028). Here is the complete list: Rank State or federal district Current-dollar Gross Domestic Product (millions of U.S. dollars) 2023 2024 - United States 2,77,20,709 2,91,84,890 1 California 38,70,379 41,03,124 2 Texas 25,83,866 27,09,393 3 New York 21,72,010 22,97,028 4 Florida 16,00,811 17,05,565 5 Illinois 10,98,346 11,37,244 6 Pennsylvania 9,76,361 10,24,206 7 Ohio 8,84,834 9,27,740 8 Georgia 8,31,828 8,82,535 9 Washington 8,07,865 8,54,683 10 New Jersey 8,06,665 8,46,587 11 North Carolina 7,88,103 8,39,122

Conversely, the three states with the lowest GDPs were Vermont ($45,707), Wyoming ($52,946), and Alaska ($69,969). ALSO READ| Top 10 Richest Countries in the World 2025 List of 11 Richest States In the USA by Their Real Gross Domestic Product In the calendar year 2024, the United States Real Gross Domestic Product totalled $2,33,05,023, up from $2,26,71,096 in 2023. The three U.S. states with the highest GDPs were California ($33,65,083), Texas ($21,72,369), and New York ($18,34,561). Here is the complete list: Rank State or federal district Current-dollar Gross Domestic Product (millions of U.S. dollars) 2023 2024 - United States 2,26,71,096 2,33,05,023 1 California 32,48,657 33,65,083 2 Texas 20,97,090 21,72,369 3 New York 17,91,211 18,34,561 4 Florida 12,92,788 13,39,619 5 Illinois 8,85,651 8,95,343 6 Pennsylvania 7,99,229 8,18,529 7 Ohio 7,09,817 7,27,262 8 Washington 6,77,238 7,02,034 9 Georgia 6,78,201 7,01,073 10 New Jersey 6,63,889 6,78,968 11 North Carolina 6,38,067 6,61,948

List of 11 Richest States In the USA by Their GDP Per Capita In 2024, GDP per capita varied significantly across the United States. New York ($117,332), Massachusetts ($110,561), and Washington ($108,468) had the highest GDP per capita figures. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ($53,061), Arkansas ($60,276), and West Virginia ($60,783) recorded the lowest GDP per capita figures. Notably, the District of Columbia outpaced all states with a GDP per capita of $263,220. Here is the complete list: Rank State or federal district Nominal GDP per capita (U.S. dollars) 2024 1 New York $117,332 2 Massachusetts $110,561 3 Washington $108,468 4 California $104,916 5 Connecticut $100,235 6 Delaware $98.055 7 North Dakota $95,982 8 Alaska $95,147 9 Nebraska $93,145 10 Colorado $93,026 11 Wyoming $90,335

In the first quarter of 2024, the US saw a significant boost in personal income, rising by $24,344, and annually it reaches up to $24,658. This growth was driven by a combination of factors, including earnings, transfer receipts, and property income. Earnings increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with a national growth rate of 5.4%. The largest earnings gains were seen in North Carolina, at 6.9%, and South Carolina, with increases of 6.7%, while North Dakota experienced a decline of 1.2%. Across various industries, earnings grew in 21 out of 24 sectors, making it the primary driver of personal income growth in 26 states and the District of Columbia.

The list excludes U.S. territories, and the GDP data is measured in millions of U.S. dollars. These rankings are based on data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) in 2024, which defines GDP by state as ‘the sum of value added from all industries in the state’.