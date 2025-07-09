Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
In 2025, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) unveiled the latest GDP data, offering a clear view of the richest U.S. states based on three key metrics: Current-dollar GDP, Real GDP, and GDP per capita. These indicators help understand both the overall economic size and the individual wealth levels of residents. Leading the charts in overall GDP are California, Texas, and New York, while New York, Massachusetts, and Washington top the list in GDP per capita. The data also shows notable personal income growth across 47 states, driven by rising earnings and property income. This comprehensive analysis reflects the diverse and dynamic economic landscape of the U.S., highlighting how different states contribute to national growth in unique ways.

Top Richest States In the USA by GDP Rate

The economic landscape of the United States is as diverse as its geography. From the tech-driven powerhouse of California to the energy-rich lands of Texas, each state contributes uniquely to the nation's overall prosperity. In 2025, the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) released updated figures showing how each state ranks in terms of current-dollar GDP, real GDP, and GDP per capita. These rankings give us a deeper look into not just which states are wealthiest overall, but also how income and productivity vary across the country. Current-dollar GDP shows overall economic size, GDP per capita reveals how wealthy the average resident is, and real GDP adjusts for inflation to reflect true economic growth. Whether it's the booming financial sector in New York or the rising income trends in North Carolina, this data paints a compelling picture of where America’s economic engines are truly humming—and where they’re lagging behind.

In this article, we will explore the top richest states in the United States.

List of 11 Richest States In the USA by Their Current-dollar Gross Domestic Product

In the calendar year 2024, the United States' current-dollar Gross Domestic Product is $2,91,84,890, up from $2,77,20,709 in 2023. The three U.S. states with the highest GDPs were California ($41,03,124), Texas ($27,09,393), and New York ($22,97,028). Here is the complete list:

Rank

State or federal district

Current-dollar Gross Domestic Product (millions of U.S. dollars)

2023

2024

-

United States

2,77,20,709

2,91,84,890

1

California

38,70,379

41,03,124

2

Texas

25,83,866

27,09,393

3

New York

21,72,010

22,97,028

4

Florida

16,00,811

17,05,565

5

Illinois

10,98,346

11,37,244

6

Pennsylvania

9,76,361

10,24,206

7

Ohio

8,84,834

9,27,740

8

Georgia

8,31,828

8,82,535

9

Washington

8,07,865

8,54,683

10

New Jersey

8,06,665

8,46,587

11

North Carolina 

7,88,103

8,39,122

Conversely, the three states with the lowest GDPs were Vermont ($45,707), Wyoming ($52,946), and Alaska ($69,969).

List of 11 Richest States In the USA by Their Real Gross Domestic Product

In the calendar year 2024, the United States Real Gross Domestic Product totalled $2,33,05,023, up from $2,26,71,096 in 2023. The three U.S. states with the highest GDPs were California ($33,65,083), Texas ($21,72,369), and New York ($18,34,561). Here is the complete list:

Rank

State or federal district

Current-dollar Gross Domestic Product (millions of U.S. dollars)

2023

2024

-

United States

2,26,71,096

2,33,05,023

1

California

32,48,657

33,65,083

2

Texas

20,97,090

21,72,369

3

New York

17,91,211

18,34,561

4

Florida

12,92,788

13,39,619

5

Illinois

8,85,651

8,95,343

6

Pennsylvania

7,99,229

8,18,529

7

Ohio

7,09,817

7,27,262

8

Washington

6,77,238

7,02,034

9

Georgia

6,78,201

7,01,073

10

New Jersey

6,63,889

6,78,968

11

North Carolina 

6,38,067

6,61,948

List of 11 Richest States In the USA by Their GDP Per Capita

In 2024, GDP per capita varied significantly across the United States. New York ($117,332), Massachusetts ($110,561), and Washington ($108,468) had the highest GDP per capita figures. On the other end of the spectrum, Mississippi ($53,061), Arkansas ($60,276), and West Virginia ($60,783) recorded the lowest GDP per capita figures. Notably, the District of Columbia outpaced all states with a GDP per capita of $263,220. Here is the complete list:

Rank

State or federal district

Nominal GDP per capita (U.S. dollars) 2024

1

New York

$117,332

2

Massachusetts

$110,561

3

Washington

$108,468

4

California

$104,916

5

Connecticut

$100,235

6

Delaware

$98.055

7

North Dakota

$95,982

8

Alaska

$95,147

9

Nebraska

$93,145

10

Colorado

$93,026

11

Wyoming

$90,335

In the first quarter of 2024, the US saw a significant boost in personal income, rising by $24,344, and annually it reaches up to $24,658. This growth was driven by a combination of factors, including earnings, transfer receipts, and property income. Earnings increased in 47 states and the District of Columbia, with a national growth rate of 5.4%. The largest earnings gains were seen in North Carolina, at 6.9%, and South Carolina, with increases of 6.7%, while North Dakota experienced a decline of 1.2%. Across various industries, earnings grew in 21 out of 24 sectors, making it the primary driver of personal income growth in 26 states and the District of Columbia.
The list excludes U.S. territories, and the GDP data is measured in millions of U.S. dollars. These rankings are based on data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) in 2024, which defines GDP by state as ‘the sum of value added from all industries in the state’.

Conclusion

Based on the 2024 data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the economic standing of US states varies significantly depending on the metric used. While states like California, Texas, and New York lead in overall current-dollar and real GDP, the picture shifts when considering GDP per capita, where states such as New York, Massachusetts, and Washington rank highest. Conversely, states like Vermont and Mississippi appear at the lower end of the economic spectrum by different measures. This analysis, also supported by the notable growth in personal income observed in early 2024 across most states, underscores the diverse economic landscapes that comprise the United States.

