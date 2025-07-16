List Of The First UNESCO World Heritage Sites Recognised In India

The journey of protecting the world’s most valuable cultural and natural heritage began in 1978, when the UNESCO World Heritage Committee met for the first time. This session marked the beginning of identifying sites with Outstanding Universal Value (OUV)—places that are considered irreplaceable sources of inspiration and knowledge for humanity.

The first-ever World Heritage list included only 12 sites, including the Galápagos Islands in Ecuador, the Simien Mountains National Park in Ethiopia, and the historic center of Quito.

What are the criteria for selection as a World Heritage Site?

To be included on the World Heritage List, sites must possess outstanding universal value and satisfy at least one of the ten selection criteria. These criteria, detailed in the Operational Guidelines for the Implementation of the World Heritage Convention, serve as the primary tool for evaluating potential sites. The World Heritage Committee regularly revises these criteria to align with the evolving concept of world heritage.