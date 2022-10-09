List of the most visited Top 10 Indian Monuments by domestic visitors

Take a walk through the heritage lane to appraise and applaud the culture and tradition. The finest work of architecture, these monuments are symbols of pride of the past civilization. According to the India Tourism Statistics 2022, the UNESCO world heritage Taj Mahal recorded a footfall of 3.29 million visitors.

Here is the list of visited top 10 Indian Monuments by Indian visitors:

Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal is an ivory marble Islamic mausoleum on the right bank of the Yamuna River in the Indian city of Agra. In 1631 the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan commissioned his favorite wife, Mumtaz, to house the tomb of his Mahal. It also houses the tomb of Shah Jahan himself.

Red Fort

The Red Fort or Lal Qila is an ancient monument in Old Delhi, Delhi, India, which was the main residence of the Mughal emperors. Emperor Shah Jahan initiated the construction of the Red Fort on 12 May 1638 when he decided to move his capital from Agra to Delhi.

Qutub Minar

Qutub Minar is part of the Qutub Complex on the site of Delhi's oldest fortified city, Lal Kot. According to historians, the monument building was initiated by Qutub-ud-din-Aibak and was completed by the Mughal ruler Iltutmish. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Mehrauli district of South Delhi, India.

Group of Monuments, Mamallapuram

The Mahabalipuram Group of Monuments is a collection of 7th- to 8th-century religious monuments in the coastal city of Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu, India. Located on the Coromandel coast of the Bay of Bengal, about 60 kilometers south of Chennai, this place is registered as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Agra fort

Agra fort is a historical fort in the city of Agra in India. It was built during 1565-1573 for Mughal Emperor Akbar. It was the main residence of the rulers of the Sikarwar clan of Rajputs until the Mughals occupied it and Mughal Dynasty until 1638 when the capital was shifted from Agra to Delhi.

Golconda Fort

Golconda Fort was built by the Qutb Shahi dynasty as the capital of the Golconda Sultanate, located in Hyderabad, Telangana, India. Because of the vicinity of diamond mines, especially Kollur Mine, Golconda flourished as a trade center of large diamonds, known as the Golconda Diamonds.

Sun Temple Konark

Konark Sun Temple is a 13th-century CE Sun temple at Konark about 35 kilometers northeast of Puri city on the coastline in Puri district, Odisha, India. The temple is attributed to king Narasimhadeva I of the Eastern Ganga dynasty about 1250 CE.

Upper Fort, Aguada

Fort Aguada is a well-preserved seventeenth-century Portuguese fort, along with a lighthouse, standing in Goa, India, on Sinquerim Beach, overlooking the Arabian Sea. It is an ASI-protected Monument of National Importance in Goa.

Chittorgarh Fort

The Chittorgarh, also known as Chittod Fort, is one of the largest forts in India. It is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The fort was the capital of Mewar and is located in the present-day city of Chittorgarh.

Shaniwarwada

Shaniwar Vada is a historic fort in the city of Pune, India. Built-in 1732, it was home to the Peshwa family of the Maratha Empire until 1818. After the rise of the Maratha Empire, the palace became the political center of India in the 18th century.

Architectural monuments develop pride in our past and heritage making us unique in the world. Plan your next trip to get a provide a sneak peek into our ancient heritage.