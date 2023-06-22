Lowest Run Totals Successfully Defended In Cricket World Cup History (1975-2019)

Lowest Run Totals In Cricket World Cup: Teams have defended low targets multiple times in the World Cup. Check the list of the lowest defended run scores in the World Cup here.
Lowest Run Totals Defended In Cricket World Cup
Lowest Run Totals Defended In Cricket World Cup

The ICC World Cup is the biggest and most revered cricket tournament and is held once every four years. The top cricket teams compete in the World Cup to win the coveted title. So far, only six teams have won the World Cup, with Australia winning it the most times (5).

The tournament follows the One-Day International format of playing. It consists of 50 over innings for the two playing teams, and games last for a day. The ODI games lie between the Test and Twenty20 formats in terms of entertainment and display of skill. ODI matches are slower than T20 but much more intense than Test games.

The World Cup has seen some exhilarating games that finished with razor-close margins and also absolute thrashings with a score difference in triple digits. However, with increasing competition and the calibre of players, fans are witnessing more and more high-scoring games. Teams often cross 350 and even 400 runs in the World Cup. Some teams are dismissed for low run totals as well.

But a rare scenario occurs when teams manage to defend less than 200 run scores. There have been multiple instances when teams have successfully defended low totals. And that’s what we’re here to cover. You can check the list of the lowest totals defended in the ICC Cricket World Cup below.

RelatedICC Cricket World Cup 2023

Lowest Total Defended in World Cup

#1 Zimbabwe vs England (1992)

Jagranjosh

Zimbabwe is a full-time member of the International Cricket Council but wasn’t known as a strong team until a few years ago. However, Zimbabwe caused one of the most shocking upsets in ICC World Cup history when it defeated England by 9 runs in the 1992 World Cup.

Batting first, Zimbabwe put up a score of 134, which is less even by T20 standards. But the bowlers rallied and dismissed the England squad for 125 runs. Eddo Brandes registered the match-winning 4/21 bowling figure.

#2 England vs Pakistan (1979)

283657.6.jpg (800×450)

England and Pakistan clashed in a thrilling game in the 1979 World Cup. England recorded an unimpressive total of 165/9 in 60 overs. But the English bowlers had no plans of giving up. Mike Hendrick ousted the Pakistan top order, and even though the Asian team fought back later on, they ended up losing by 14 runs. It’s now considered one of the most exceptional victories in the World Cup.

#3 Kenya vs West Indies (1996)

129808.jpg (1280×963)

The 1996 World Cup also came with many shocking surprises, the biggest of which was the humiliating defeat of West Indies by Kenya. The former champions were dismissed for 93 runs while chasing a low target of 167 runs. Rajab Ali dispatched the top order of West Indies, including the star player Brian Lara. Even though they were massive underdogs, Kenya stunned West Indies in the World Cup, causing an upset for the ages.

Lowest Score Successfully Defended in World Cup

Position 

Country

Target Defended

Opposition

  Score

Date

1

Zimbabwe

135

England

   125

18/03/1992

2

England

166

Pakistan

   151

16/06/1979

3

Kenya

167

West Indies

   93

29/02/1996

4

England

172

South Africa

   165

06/03/2011

5

Canada

181

Bangladesh

   120

11/02/2003

6

India

184

West Indies

   140

25/06/1983

7

Pakistan

185

Canada

   138

03/03/2011

8

Bangladesh

186

Scotland

   163

24/05/1999

9

South Africa

200

Sri Lanka

   110

19/05/1999

10

South Africa

201

West Indies

   136

05/03/1992

11

India

205

Netherlands

   136

12/02/2003

12

Bangladesh

206

Ireland

   178

25/02/2011

13

Australia

208

West Indies

   202

14/03/1996

14

Australia

209

New Zealand

   112

11/03/2003

15

Kenya

211

Sri Lanka

   157

24/02/2003

16

Australia

217

West Indies

   159

18/03/1992

17

India

217

Pakistan

   173

04/03/1992

18

Kenya

218

Bangladesh

   185

01/03/2003

19

Pakistan

221

Australia

   172

11/03/1992

20

New Zealand

222

South Africa

   172

25/03/2011

 

Recommended

Highest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Lowest Team Scores in ICC Cricket World Cup

Highest Run Chase in ICC ODI World Cup History

Highest Run Scorers in ICC Cricket World Cup

ICC World Cup Highest Wicket Takers

Get the latest General Knowledge and Current Affairs from all over India and world for all competitive exams.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play
Next

References

  1. printing it to make typesetting industry. dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled
  2. typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  3. text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.
  4. text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.entially
  5. dummy text of the text of the Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing it to make a type specimen book. but also the leap typesetting industry.aplly
  6. mply dummy text of the typesetting industry. Lorem Ipsum the ting and typesetting ver since the 1500s, printing and industry. when an uand scrambled printing but also the leap typesetting industry.