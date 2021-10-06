Mahalaya 2021: History, Significance, Celebrations, Date and Time

Mahalaya 2021 which is being observed on 6 October marks the end of the 16-day long Pitru Paksha and the beginning of the Durga Pooja festival. It is celebrated in the Indian states of Karnataka, Odisha, Tripura, and West Bengal.

According to Hindu Mythology, Brahma, Vishnu, and Maheswar created Goddess Druga to eliminate demon king Mahishasura. Thus, Mahalaya marks the arrival of Goddess Durga on Earth from Kailash Parvat with ultimate powers.

Mahalaya 2021: History behind the day

As demon king Mahishasura was blessed, he could not be killed by humans or god and started attacking Devatas. The Devatas had to vacate the Devlok after losing the war to him.

To save themselves from the wrath of Mahishasura, the Devtas worshipped Adi Shakti. It is said that at this time a divine light came out of the bodies of all the Devtas and Goddess Durga was created. The ten-arm Goddess was then sent on Earth to eliminate the demon king. The war between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura continued for nine days and the demon king was killed on the 10th day.

Creation of Goddess Durga

Mahadeva gave her the Trident, Vishnu gave her the Chakra, Kalbhairav (or Veerbhadra) gave the Khadga, Surya gave Bow and Arrows, Yama gave her the Kaal Danda, Vishwakarma a protective armour called as Kawach, Kuber gave her Ornaments and Necklaces, Brahma gave her the Rosary and the Kamandalu (container of sacred water), and the Himalayas gave Goddess Durga the Lion on which she sits.

Mahalaya 2021: Significance of the day

Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksh or Sarva Pitra Amavasya. On this day, people pay homage to their ancestors through tarpan or shraddha to make their souls happy and then bid farewell to them. In the evening of the same day, Goddess Durga arrives on Earth and stays here to bless the people.

Mahalaya 2021: How it is celebrated?

On this day, people wake up early in the morning and worship Goddess Durga by reciting devotional mantras. All India Radio plays the ‘Mahishasura Mardini’ program, a recitation of the scriptural verses of the ‘Chandi Kavya’ which is followed by devotional songs. The devotees of Goddess Durga wake up in the pre-dawn hours to tune in to the Mahishasura Mardini program.

Also Read: Navratri 2021: Dates, History, Celebrations, Colours and Significance

Important Days and Dates in October 2021