Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes, Greetings, WhatsApp & Facebook Status, Quotes & More To Share

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Maharana Pratap Jayanti marks the birth anniversary of the brave king of Mewar, Maharana Pratap. The day is celebrated with great joy and pomp in Rajasthan. He was one of the greatest warriors and rules born on May 9, 1540, in Kumbhalgarh, Rajasthan. However, Maharana Pratap's birth anniversary is observed according to the Hindu calendar. And, according to the Hindu calendar, Maharana Pratap was born on Tritiya, Jyeshtha, Shukla Paksha, 1597 Vikram Samvat, which corresponds to late May or early June on the Western calendar.

Maharana Pratap was the 13th King of Mewar, which is now part of Rajasthan. He was the eldest of 25 siblings born to Udai Singh II. Maharana Pratap's life was filled with difficulties, and he had to endure numerous wars during his life. The valiant warrior fought against the Mughals to safeguard his realm and the independence of his people. The Battle of Haldighati was one of Maharana Pratap's most important fights against the Mughals. Despite losing the battle, he never gave up fighting for his people's independence.

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Wishes & Message

We are fortunate to have been born in the land of heroes like Maharana Pratap. Happy Maharana Pratap Jayanti everyone!

Let us be inspired by Maharana Pratap Singh's bravery and courage and fight for the honour of our country at all times.

May his stories of bravery and fortitude inspire you today and tomorrow. Jai Rajputana…Jai Maharana!

Let us be inspired by Rana to love our country and fight for our country's honour. Regards on Maharana Pratap Jayanti.

We are blessed to have stories of great heroes to inspire us to love our country. Congratulations on Maharana Pratap Jayanti!!

Rana's bravery and strength will inspire future generations. He will live on in our hearts forever. Hail King Maharana Pratap !!

Maharana Pratap Jayanti 2023: Quotes

“It’s better to serve the nation, instead of wasting this life living happily and simply.”

“Those who work or struggle for their work and the world, are remembered forever.”

“It’s the duty of each and every human to abolish dishonesty and injustice from the world.”

“Time gives its legacy to a powerful and courageous person, so stay steadfast on your way.”

“Wo jo sukh mein ati Prasanna aur vipatti mein dar kar jhuk jaate hain, unhein naa hi safalta milti hai aur naa hi unka naam itihas ke panno pe likha jata hai.”

“Wo vyakti jo ki apne aur apne parivar ki alwava sath mein apne desh ke baare mein bhi soche, wahi hai sachcha nagrik.”

“Agar tumhara irada nek hai aur mazboot hai toh tumhari parajay nahi balki vijay hogi.”

“Apne amulya Jeevan ko aaram aur sukh ki zindagi banakar bekar karne se behtar ye hai ki tum apna Jeevan apne rashtriya ke liye samarpit karo aur desh ki seva karo.”

Maharana Pratap Jayanti commemorates the great warrior's contributions to the history of Rajasthan and India. On this day, the people and government of Rajasthan pay tribute to Maharana Pratap through a variety of festivities and programmes. To honour the great warrior, schools and institutions hold lectures and debates.

As per information, Maharana Pratap's descendant, Lakshyaraj Singh Mewar, would pay tribute to him in Udaipur. In the presence of police and army bands, he will offer 483 kilogrammes of laddoo and the same amount of diyas to commemorate his forefather's 483rd birth anniversary.

