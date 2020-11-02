Malabar Naval Exercise 2020: Here's everything you need to know

Malabar 2020 Naval Exercise expected to be held in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea later this year Australia to be the part of exercise along with India, U.S. and Japan Read more: https://t.co/CNW8uKdo2j

The first phase will begin on November 3 in the Bay of Bengal while the second phase is expected in mid-November in the Arabian Sea. In 2007, India, the United States, Japan and Australia took part in the Malabar Naval Exercise but at that time Quad was not formed.

Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 will be a Quad event witnessing the participation of all the members-- India, the United States, Japan and Australia. This will be the 24th edition of the Malabar Naval Exercise and is expected to be conducted in two phases to showcase the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies.

As per a statement released by the Indian Navy, the first phase of the maritime drill will be held between November 3 to November 6 off the Visakhapatnam in the Bay of Bengal.

How will the exercise be conducted amid the global pandemic?

In view of the COVID-19 pandemic, it will be conducted as a 'non-contact, at sea only' exercise, showcasing the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order.

Details about Malabar Naval Exercise 2020

1- The first phase of the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 will involve the Indian Navy (IN), Royal Australian Navy (RAN), Japan Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) and the United States Navy (USN). It will be led by Rear Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet.

2- Indian Navy (IN) units participating in the exercise include destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, offshore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. The Indian Air Force's advanced jet trainer Hawk, long-range maritime patrol aircraft P-8I, Dornier maritime patrol aircraft and choppers will also take part in the first phase of Malabar Naval Exercise 2020.

3- The United States Navy (USN) units participating in the exercise include guided-missile destroyer USS John S McCain, long-range frigate RAN Ship HMAS Ballarat with integral MH-60 helicopter.

4- The Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) units will include destroyer Ship JS Onami with integral SH-60 helicopter.

5- The phase 1 of this maritime drill will focus on the complex and advanced naval exercises including surface, anti-submarine and anti-air warfare operations, cross deck flying, seamanship evolutions and weapon firing exercises.

6- The second phase of the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 will be conducted in mid-November (November 17-20).

What is the importance of Malabar Naval Exercise 2020?

For the first time, the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 will bring together all the Quad member nations, strengthening the Quad group. The inclusion of Australia in the maritime drill will send a strong message to China, with which India is facing nearly a six-month old military standoff in the eastern Ladakh.

Also, India is seeking to increase cooperation in the maritime security domain with other countries, enhancing safety and security. The participants of the Malabar Naval Exercise 2020 collectively support free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific and remain committed to rules-based international order.

Malabar Naval Exercise 1- The Malabar series of Naval exercises started in the year 1992 as a bilateral Indian Navy-US Navy (IN-USN) exercise and was held three times till 1997. 2- It was discontinued in the year 2008. 3- The maritime drill started again in the year 2002. 4- In 2007, the navies of Japan, Singapore and Australia took part in the Malabar Naval Exercise for the first time. 5- In 2015, Japan became the permanent member of the Malabar Naval Exercise. 6- In 2018, this maritime drill was conducted off the coast of Guam in the Philippine Sea and off the coast of Japan in 2019.

