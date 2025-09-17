Manta Ray vs Stingray: What's the Difference?

Manta rays and stingrays are both flat, graceful sea creatures that glide through the ocean. At first glance, they may look similar, but they are pretty different. Manta rays are large, gentle giants with broad, triangular wings and no stinger. They swim in open water and feed on tiny plankton. Stingrays are smaller and often found near the ocean floor. They have a sharp stinger on their tail, which they use for defence.
Manta rays belong to a group called "pelagic rays", while stingrays are "bottom dwellers". Their body shapes, behaviours, and habitats are not the same. Manta rays are harmless to humans, but stingrays can be dangerous if stepped on.
In this article, we'll take a look at how manta rays and stingrays differ in size, shape, behaviour, and more. Whether you're a marine life enthusiast or simply curious, this guide will help you distinguish between them with ease.
What Are the 10 Quick Facts About Stingrays?
- Stingrays and sharks are close relatives. Both have skeletons made of flexible cartilage instead of bone.
- Their flat bodies and speckled colouration allow them to bury themselves in the sand, helping them hide from predators and ambush prey.
- The "sting" in "stingray" refers to the sharp, barbed, and venomous spine on their tail, which they use only for self-defence.
- Shuffling your feet, a.k.a Stingray shuffle, when walking in shallow ocean water is a good way to avoid stepping on a stingray, as the movement alerts them to your presence and gives them time to swim away.
- Their eyes are positioned at the top of their head, while their mouth, nostrils, and gills are located on the underside.
- Stingrays have a special sense called electroreception, allowing them to detect faint electrical fields given off by other animals, which helps them find prey buried in the sand.
- Baby stingrays are called pups and are born fully developed and ready to swim and fend for themselves.
- There are over 200 known species of stingrays, ranging from small, dinner plate-sized rays to the giant freshwater stingray, which can weigh over 600 pounds.
- Some stingray species move by flapping their large, wing-like fins, giving them the appearance of flying through the water.
- A group of stingrays is called a "fever".
What Are The 10 Quick Facts About Manta Rays?
- They are the largest species of ray and are entirely harmless to humans. They are filter feeders, consuming large quantities of microscopic plankton and small fish.
- The largest manta ray species, the giant oceanic manta ray, can have a wingspan of up to 23 feet and weigh over 5,000 pounds.
- Manta rays have the largest brain-to-body ratio of any fish. They are known to be intelligent, social, and playful.
- Unlike other rays, they do not rest on the seafloor. They must constantly swim to push oxygenated water over their gills to breathe.
- The spot pattern on the underside of each manta ray is unique, much like a human fingerprint, and is used by researchers to identify individual rays.
- Manta rays are famous for "breaching", which is when they leap high out of the water. The reason for this behaviour is not fully understood, but it is thought to be for mating, communication, or to remove parasites.
- Despite their intimidating size and "devil ray" nickname (due to their horn-shaped cephalic fins), they are docile and pose no threat to humans.
- Manta rays give birth to live pups, usually only one every one or two years. The pups are born rolled up like a burrito and quickly unfurl their fins after birth.
- Due to their low reproductive rate and long lifespan, manta rays are highly susceptible to overfishing and are listed as a vulnerable species.
- Like sharks, manta rays have skeletons composed of cartilage rather than bone.
What Do Manta Rays And Sting Rays Have In Common?
Manta rays and stingrays are often confused, but they do have several key similarities that show they are related:
- Both are part of the class Chondrichthyes, which also includes sharks. This means their skeletons are made of cartilage instead of bone.
- They both have a flattened body shape with large, wing-like pectoral fins that they use to "fly" or glide through the water.
- Both manta rays and stingrays give birth to live young (ovoviviparous), rather than laying eggs. The pups develop inside eggs within the mother's body and are born fully formed.
- They share a specialised sense, called the Ampullae of Lorenzini, which allows them to detect the weak electrical fields of other organisms. This helps them find prey.
- While their specific habitats can differ, both species are generally found in warm, tropical, and subtropical waters.
Who Would Win In A Fight: Manta Ray Or Stingray?
If we consider a hypothetical situation, then the stingray would have a clear advantage due to its venomous tail barb, while the manta ray's only defence is to escape. However, a traditional "fight" between the two is unlikely.
Manta rays are not aggressive, and their primary defence is to flee, using their immense size and speed. Stingrays are typically shy and only use their barb as a last resort when they feel threatened or are stepped on.
|Feature
|Manta Ray
|Stingray
|Size
|It can grow up to 29 feet in wingspan and weigh over 5,000 pounds.
|They vary greatly by species but are much smaller than manta rays.
|Defensive Weapon
|None. They do not have a stinger, venom, or teeth.
|Possesses a sharp, serrated, venomous barb on its tail.
|Offensive Capability
|None. They are filter feeders with no ability to fight.
|The venomous barb is used as a defensive weapon.
|Temperament
|Gentle and non-aggressive. Often curious about humans.
|Generally shy and not aggressive, but will use their barb when threatened.
|Primary Defense
|To escape predators, they utilise their massive size and speed.
|They hide by burying themselves in the sand and use their stinger when cornered.
Who Lives Longer: Manta Rays or Stingrays?
Manta rays generally live longer than most stingrays. Manta rays can live for 40 to 50 years, and some individuals may live even longer. In comparison, the average lifespan of many stingray species is much shorter, typically ranging from 15 to 25 years.
Who Is Faster: Stingrays or Manta Rays?
Manta rays are faster. Manta rays are built for constant, open-ocean swimming and can reach speeds of up to 22 mph (35 kph). Many stingray species are bottom-dwellers that move much more slowly, with most reaching top speeds of about 15 mph (24 kph) or less, used primarily for short bursts to escape predators.
