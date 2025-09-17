Manta Ray vs Stingray: What's the Difference?

Manta rays and stingrays are both flat, graceful sea creatures that glide through the ocean. At first glance, they may look similar, but they are pretty different. Manta rays are large, gentle giants with broad, triangular wings and no stinger. They swim in open water and feed on tiny plankton. Stingrays are smaller and often found near the ocean floor. They have a sharp stinger on their tail, which they use for defence.

Manta rays belong to a group called "pelagic rays", while stingrays are "bottom dwellers". Their body shapes, behaviours, and habitats are not the same. Manta rays are harmless to humans, but stingrays can be dangerous if stepped on.

In this article, we'll take a look at how manta rays and stingrays differ in size, shape, behaviour, and more. Whether you're a marine life enthusiast or simply curious, this guide will help you distinguish between them with ease.