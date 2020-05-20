National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA): Meaning, Functions and Budget

About the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

The NDMA is the top authority for Disaster Management" in India. It was established on 27 September 2006 through the Disaster Management Act,2005.

NDMA lays down policies for disaster management in India. The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is responsible for making policies, laying down guidelines and best-practices, coordinates with the State Disaster Management Authorities (SDMAs) to tackle the disasters in India.

State Governments are responsible for managing disasters in India. The Central Government is responsible for providing aid and assistance to the affected states, which includes the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Armed Forces, and Central Paramilitary Forces.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is the ‘Nodal Ministry’ for the management of natural disasters in India. It is headquartered at NDMA Bhavan, Safdarjung Enclave, New Delhi.

Chairman and Members of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

The Prime Minister is the chairman of the NDMA. It has 5 members namely;

1.Shri. Kamal Kishore

2.Shri GVV Sarma

3.LG Syed Ata Hasnain (Retd.)

4.Shri Rajendra Singh

5.Shri Krishna Vatsa

Budget Estimates/Revised Estimates/Actual Expenditure in respect of NDMA for the Financial Year 2015-16 and 2016-17 is as follows;

Year Programme B.E 2015-16 R.E/Total Appropriation Actual Expenditure 2015-16 2015-16 NCRMP (After Re-app) MH-2245 416,00,00,000 160,92,00,000 159,01,11,375 MH 3601 0 469,77,00,000 469,77,00,000 Total 416,00,00,000 630,69,00,000 628,78,11,375 ODMP MH-2245 22,91,00,000 17,91,00,000 11,28,27,807 MH-3601 5,00,00,000 10,00,00,000 10,00,00,000 MH-3602 1,50,00,000 50,00,000 0 Total 29,41,00,000 28,41,00,000 22,28,27,807 Grand Total -NDMA 445,41,00,000 659,10,00,000 651,06,39,182

Definition of Disaster in India

As per the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the term Disaster is defined as “a mishap, catastrophe, calamity or grave occurrence vegetating from natural or man-made causes, by accident or negligence”.

Functions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)

1. Lay down policies on disaster management

2. Approval to the National Plan in response to disasters

3. Approval to plans made by the Ministries or Departments of the Government of India as per the national plan.

4. Lay down guidelines for the prevention of disaster or the mitigation of its effects. These guidelines should be followed by the different Ministries or Departments of the Government of India.

5. To issue guidelines that need to be followed by the State Authorities while making the State Plan to tackle disasters.

6. Recommend the outlay of funds to mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

7. Coordinate the enforcement and implementation of the disaster management policy and plans.

8. To take appropriate measures to mitigate, prevent, or prepare the capacity building for dealing with threatening disaster situations.

9. To make policies and guidelines for the functioning of the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM).

10. Provide needful support to the neighbouring countries during major disasters as decided by the central government.

So this was up to mark details regarding the establishment, budget, members, and functions of the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).



