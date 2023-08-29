Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

Mini Crossword: August 29, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

3. Another word for magnanimous. (10 letters)

2. Alpha, beta & gamma rays are emitted by an atom during which process? (13 letters)

Down:

1. The first successful textile mill was established in this Indian city in 1854. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 29, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

3. Altruistic

2. Radioactivity

Down:

1. Mumbai

