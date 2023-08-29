Mini Crossword with Answers: August 29, 2023

Mini Crossword: Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh. Follow the crossword clue to solve the crossword. Learn new English words. Check your general awareness, static GK facts, science technology, etc with our free mini crossword puzzles!
Jagran Josh Mini Crossword
Jagran Josh Mini Crossword

Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

Start with the easier clues first. Use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the correct words for the clues. Solving Mini Crossword puzzles can be a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and skills. Give it a try today!

If you are looking for a fun and challenging way to improve your knowledge and skills, Mini Crossword is a great option. So why not give it a try today?

Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 29, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

crosswords

Across:

3. Another word for magnanimous. (10 letters)

2. Alpha, beta & gamma rays are emitted by an atom during which process? (13 letters)

Down:

1. The first successful textile mill was established in this Indian city in 1854. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 29, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

 crossword solutions

Across:

3. Altruistic

2. Radioactivity

Down:

1. Mumbai

