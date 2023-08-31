Mini Crossword is a daily crossword puzzle published on the Jagran Josh website. It is a challenging puzzle that covers a wide range of topics, from science and history to interesting GK facts and current events. Solving the puzzles can help you improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

To get started, try solving the easier clues first. If you get stuck, you can use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you find the correct words. With a bit of practice, you'll solve the most challenging clues quickly! Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 31, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. The atmospheric pressure is expressed in units of _______. (7 letters)

3. Word for ‘deliberately destroy, damage, or obstruct (something)’. (10 letters)

Down:

2. Which city is known as mango city? (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 31, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Milibar

3. Sabotage

Down:

2. Malda

