Myth or Reality: Eating Mangoes Causes Pimples

Myth or Reality: There are many myths, superstitions, and beliefs prevalent in society. Some are based on the truth; others are purely fictitious. One such view is that eating a mango causes pimples.

Mangoes are a summer delicacy that is enjoyed around the world. Mango is called the king of fruits due to its superior taste, nutritional density, and accessibility. The mango originated in Southeast Asia but has become a common fruit across the globe.

However, many people believe that mango consumption results in pimples. Individuals prone to acne are known to avoid mango like the plague. But is there any truth to the belief that mangoes cause pimples. Let’s find out if it's a myth or reality.

Why do pimples occur?

Before we get to the link between mangoes and pimples, it’s important to know what pimples are and why they occur. Pimples are raised, inflamed spots on the skin that may or may not be filled with pus. They are a type of acne. Pimples are a symptom of a condition, while acne is the name of the condition itself. It’s necessary to know the difference between the two before we proceed.

When acne forms beneath the skin, it’s called a cyst.

Nodules are similar to cysts but bigger and more painful.

Blackheads happen when a skin pore or hair follicle is blocked with dirt or sebum and turns black due to oxidation.

Whiteheads occur when the said pore is clogged due to bacteria but remains white due to a lack of air exposure.

When the skin bump becomes inflamed and gets filled with pus, it’s termed a pimple.

Causes of Acne

Acne is a skin condition caused when the skin's pores are clogged. Dead skin cells, bacteria, and sebum are the usual culprits that clog the pores. Sebum protects the skin from drying out and is essential for good skin health. But its excess results in clogged pores and, thus, acne.

The following are the triggers of acne:

Pollution

Inflammation

Stress

Lack of sleep

Excess makeup

Poor diet

Medication side effects

Does Eating Mangoes Cause Pimples?

Some people swear that mangoes are the cause of their pimples. But there is no scientific basis for this theory.

Dermatologists even recommend mangoes to improve skin health due to their high beta-carotene value.

Beta carotene is an antioxidant pigment that fights free radicals in the body, which are known to cause deadly diseases like cancer.

Moreover, mangoes are full of fibre, magnesium, potassium, folate, and vitamins A, C, and K. All these nutrients are immensely beneficial for health and actually help reduce inflammation, boost digestion, and improve sleep.

The only reason mangoes can trigger acne in some people is their high sugar level and high glycemic index.

The glycemic index is a scale that indicates how quickly a food causes a person’s blood sugar to rise. Fruits, flour, rice, and other carb-rich products, especially fried and processed foods, have the highest glycemic index.

As per the American Academy of Dermatology Association, a low-glycemic-index diet helped 91% of patients in a study to lose weight and reduce acne.

A low-GI diet is linked to fewer blood sugar spikes and, thus, low body inflammation.

However, there’s no need to check the GI rank of every food if you’re following a balanced diet with a healthy amount of carbs, proteins, fats, and fibre. Adding a few slices of mango to your diet won’t harm you unless your diet is already loaded with chocolates, pastries, and other high-GI junk foods.

Another reason why mangoes are linked to acne is because they're a favourite fruit of most children. As they approach puberty, which usually happens in girls first, children undergo many changes, like increased sebum production, oily skin, and acne. As such, people link mango consumption to acne breakouts in youngsters.

One more thing to remember is that pimples are a symptom of a skin condition. If you keep your skin clean, follow good hygiene, and use anti-acne products, you’ll keep the stubborn blemishes at bay and make your skin supple and radiant.

Summing Up

Every food has its perks and drawbacks. If you consume it in a limited quantity, even alcohol is said to have health benefits. However, mangoes are a nutritionally rich fruit that has nearly no adverse effects on health. Mangoes have a high sugar content and a high glycemic index. But fruits have natural sugar, and it’s not recommended to eat only low-GI foods. There is no scientific link between mangoes and pimples. If your diet is high in sugar, it won’t matter if you’re having mangoes or not; you’ll suffer from acne regardless. So, banish this thought from your mind: eating mangoes causes pimples. If you’re worried about your weight and health, try to cut back on other sugary or carbohydrate-rich foods in your diet and relish the seasonal mangoes.