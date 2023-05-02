NASA Celebrates Black Hole Week 2023: Check Latest Pictures and Videos of Black Hole!

NASA Celebrates Black Hole Week 2023: See the latest pictures and video of the black hole events shared by NASA. So, Grab your telescopes and get ready for a week of black hole exploration!
NASA Celebrates Black Hole Week 2023: NASA is celebrating black hole week from 1st May to 5th May 2023. Black holes are considered as the most mysterious cosmic objects in the universe. May scientists and space organisations are studying black holes and have still not fully understood their phenomena. Black holes are not holes but huge concentrations of matter packed into very tiny spaces. A black hole’s surface is called the event horizon. This surface is not like the surface of the Earth or the sun. The event horizon is a boundary that contains all the matter that makes up the black hole. As the black hole is so dense, the gravity just beneath its surface, the event horizon, becomes strong enough that nothing, not even light, can escape through it.

NASA Black Hole Week 2023: From 1st May to 5th May 2023

Image Source: NASA

As per the data shared by NASA, there are likely tens of millions of black holes dotted around the Milky Way. However, so far we have only identified a few dozen. The ones that have been discovered are typically paired with a star interacting in a way that reveals the black hole’s presence in the universe. So, NASA is going to share the images of hidden black holes this whole week. Black Hole Week was established in 2019 by NASA to study black holes in more depth on social media.

Black Hole Facts

Here are some interesting facts about the black hole:

Features

Facts

Closest

The nearest known black hole, called 1A 06200-00, is 3,000 light-years away.

Farthest

The most distant black hole detected, at the center of a galaxy called QSO J0313-1806, is around 13 billion light-years away.

Biggest

The most massive black hole observed, TON 618, tips the scales at 66 billion times the Sun’s mass.

Smallest

The lightest-known black hole is only 3.8 times the Sun’s mass. It’s paired up with a star.

Spaghettification

A real term that describes what happens when matter gets too close to a black hole. It’s squeezed horizontally and stretched vertically, resembling a noodle.

Spin

All black holes spin. The fastest-known – named GRS 1915+105 – clocks in at over 1,000 rotations per second.

Particle Accelerators

Monster black holes at the centers of galaxies can launch particles to near light speed.

Gravity’s the same

If you replaced the Sun with a black hole of the same mass, the solar system would get a lot colder, but the planets would stay in their orbits.

Star Booms

One type of black hole is born when massive stars run out of fuel and explode in supernovae.

Not so rare

Most Milky Way-sized galaxies have monster black holes at their centers. Our is called Sagittarius A* (pronounced ey-star), and it’s 4 million times the Sun’s mass.

How to Find a Black Hole?

As black holes do not emit or reflect light, they are invisible to telescopes. Scientists detect and study black holes primarily based on how they affect their surroundings. NASA shared the four ways to detect a black hole:

1. Black holes can be surrounded by rings of gas and dust, called accretion disks, that emit light across many wavelengths, including X-rays.

2. A supermassive black hole’s intense gravity can cause stars to orbit around it in a particular way.

3. When very massive objects accelerate through space, they create ripples in the fabric of space-time called gravitational waves. Scientists can detect some of these by the ripples’ effect on detectors.

4. Massive objects like black holes can bend and distort light from more distant objects. This effect, called gravitational lensing, can be used to find isolated black holes that are otherwise invisible.

It is a fact that there is much we don’t know about black holes, for example, what matter looks like inside their event horizons. However, scientists have discovered a lot about black holes over the past few decades. So, if you have an interest in black hole events then NASA’s Black Hole Week is meant for you only!

FAQ

When is the NASA Black Hole Week 2023 being celebrated?

NASA Black Hole Week is being celebrated from 1st May to 5th May 2023.

What is a Black Hole?

Black hole is not really a hole but huge concentration of matter packed into very tiny space.
