National Cheeseburger Day 2020: Date, History, Celebration and Facts

National Cheeseburger Day 2020: It is celebrated annually on 18 September. On this day people enjoy one of America's favourite sandwiches including the cheeseburger. Therefore, we can say that the day honours America’s favourite sandwich with a slice of cheese.

The cheeseburger is a delicacy that consists of oozing warm cheesy deliciousness on top of a moist, juicy patty (or two). On this day in shops, free or at least discounted cheeseburgers are available.

National Cheeseburger Day: History

There are several theories to the beginning of the cheeseburger which dates back to the 1920s. According to one story, in 1926, Lionel Sternberger invented the cheeseburger while working at his father's Pasadena, California sandwich shop, The Rite Spot. At that time during an experiment, he dropped a slice of American cheese on a sizzling hamburger.

However, like several iconic foods, many people and restaurants claim the origin story. For example, in Los Angeles, a restaurant called O'Dell's placed the cheeseburger on its menu in 1928. It came smothered with chili. Further, Kaelin's Restaurant in Louisville, Kentucky claims that they invented the cheeseburger in 1934. There is one record that tells the Humpty Dumpty Drive-In in Denver, CO bragging rights is the trademark that they received in 1935 for the name "cheeseburger."

Gus Belt was another who applied for the trademark of those words. He was the founder of Steak n' Shake and sometime in the 1930s, he also applied for the trademark. Despite all claims, one thing is sure that the cheeseburger consists of all the marks that satisfy craving and the cheeseburger is not going anywhere and always be enjoyed not only in America but in several places in the country.

National Cheeseburger Day: Celebration

One of the best ways to celebrate the day is to grill up or fry up your favourite cheeseburger. If you don't want to cook then order online or visit your favourite burger point and order a delicious cheeseburger. Several people post their favourite picture of a cheeseburger on social media by using the hashtag #NationalCheeseburgerDay.

On this day various restaurants offer deals including McDonald's, Burger King, Applebee's, Red Robin, Steak ‘n Shake, and more!

Some interesting facts Cheeseburger

- The White Castle franchise is the oldest fast food restaurant in the world. It was opened in 1921.

- The American people eat more burgers out at restaurants or on the go than they do at home.

- It is said that the largest hamburger ever created was over 8000 pounds. It was cooked for a burger festival in Wisconsin.

- The current form of hamburger with ground beef and a bun is a decidedly American creation.

