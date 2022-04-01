National Safe Motherhood Day 2022: Theme, History & Significance

National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD) is observed annually on 11 April to raise awareness about the proper healthcare of women and maternity facilities for pregnant and lactating women. This day also focuses on reducing anaemia among women, institutional delivery, better pre and postnatal health care etc. which are necessary for mothers.

National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD) 2022: Theme

The government has not announced the theme for this year's safe motherhood day officially. However, the theme is selected by the members of WRAI yearly who carry out full-scale campaign activities raising awareness about healthcare and maternity for pregnant and lactating mothers. White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI) carries out several activities, increases awareness and organises full-scale campaigns throughout the country. The goal of these campaigns is to seek every woman has the right to live and they could survive during pregnancy and childbirth.

This day also raises awareness for the prevention of child marriages because we can say that child marriage may be an indirect cause of maternal deaths. It is the right for every woman to take good quality nutrition proper healthcare services during and after pregnancy and childbirth. In fact, in India the government is also taking effort to reduce the maternal mortality rate but we can't ignore the fact that it is our duty also to take steps for women healthcare and if needed to educate them.

National Safe Motherhood Day (NSMD) 2022: History

Let us tell you that this day is celebrated due to the initiative of the White Ribbon Alliance India (WRAI) to provide and inform women for healthcare habits and for the availability and accessibility of various healthcare programs during pregnancy, childbirth and post-natal services. In 2003, according to the request of WRAI, the Government of India had declared 11 April as National Safe Motherhood Day which is the anniversary day of Kasturba Gandhi's birth. She is wife of Mohan das Karam Chand Gandhi, the father of nation. Let us tell you that every year WRAI decide theme of National Safe Motherhood Day.

Do you know that India is the first country in the world to have officially declared a National Safe Motherhood Day?

Facts about Maternal Mortality according to WHO

- Approximately 830 women die every day from preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth.

- In developing countries 99% maternal deaths occurs.

- In women maternal mortality is higher basically living in rural areas and among poorer communities.

- As compared to women, young adolescents face a higher risk of complications and death as a result of pregnancy.

- We can't ignore the fact that skilled care before, during and after childbirth can save the lives of women and newborn babies.

- Maternal mortality worldwide dropped by about 44% in between 1990 and 2015.

- As part of the Sustainable Development Goals in between 2016 and 2030, the target is to reduce the global maternal mortality ratio to less than 70 per 100000 live births.

Therefore, to raise awareness about the healthcare for women National Safe Motherhood Day is celebrated every year on 11 April.

