NBA Playoffs 2023: Schedule, Timings, Qualified Teams, Conference Games

NBA Playoffs 2023: The National Basketball Association is one of the biggest and most popular sports leagues in the world and attracts millions of viewers every year. The 2023 NBA season is approaching its end, and the playoffs are going on in full swing. The conference games recently began, and the East and West Conference finals are scheduled for the coming weeks.

Check here for the full schedule, timings, and playing teams for the 2023 NBA season.

NBA Playoffs 2023 Rules

The NBA follows a unique and unconventional format for deciding the winners. The playoffs last for around two months and include several games.

The NBA teams are divided into two conferences: East and West. Each conference consists of 15 teams, organized into three divisions. After the league stage, the top eight teams of each conference proceed to the playoffs.

The NBA playoffs follow a tournament format, and each team in a conference is matched with an opponent. The two teams play seven games, and the one to win four games advances to the next round.

In round 1, the eight teams of a conference are matched as follows:

Rank 1 vs Rank 8

Rank 2 vs Rank 7

Rank 3 vs Rank 6

Rank 4 vs Rank 5

The second round of the playoffs consists of the Conference Semi-Finals. In it, the winners of the four matchups of round 1 face each other. The two remaining teams play against each other in the conference finals in round 3, and the winners play to become the champions in the round 4 NBA Finals.

*Round 3: Conference Finals are going on currently.

You can check the full schedule of upcoming games, timings and the NBA finals below.

NBA Conference Finals schedule

Eastern Conference Final

17 May: Boston Celtics - Miami Heat

19 May: Boston Celtics -Miami Heat

21 May: Miami Heat - Boston Celtics

23 May: Miami Heat - Boston Celtics

25 May: Boston Celtics - Miami Heat (if necessary)

27 May: Miami Heat - Boston Celtics (if necessary)

29 May: Boston Celtics - Miami Heat (if necessary)

Western Conference Final

16 May: Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers

18 May: Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers

20 May: Los Angeles Lakers - Denver Nuggets

22 May: Los Angeles Lakers - Denver Nuggets

24 May: Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers (if necessary)

26 May: Los Angeles Lakers - Denver Nuggets (if necessary)

28 May: Denver Nuggets - Los Angeles Lakers (if necessary)

NBA Finals Schedule

Eastern Conference champion vs Western Conference champion

June 1: NBA Finals 2023 Game 1, 8:30 pm (ET)

June 4: NBA Finals 2023 Game 2, 8 pm (ET)

June 7: NBA Finals 2023 Game 3, 8:30 pm (ET)

June 9: NBA Finals 2023 Game 4, 8:30 pm (ET)

June 12: NBA Finals 2023 Game 5, 8:30 pm (ET) (if necessary)

June 15: NBA Finals 2023 Game 6, 8:30 pm (ET) (if necessary)

June 18: NBA Finals 2023 Game 7, 8 pm (ET) (if necessary)

