On This Day November 1st: Facts and important events that happened Worldwide

November 1st embarks an immense number of events from all spans of eternity.

No wonder you are curious to have them all on your tips in no time. All these facts from various time periods help us observe the changes taking place so radically around the world which shaped the 'now' of our existence.

In the words of David McCullough,

"History is who we are and why we are the way we are."

Starting from Indian politics, a number of states were named and formed. Delhi became a Union territory of India in 1954 while other states also received their identifications on this day.

The rest of the world was no less in marking its name in history.

Antigua and Barbuda, Caribbean country, received independence on this day in 1981 while on the other hand The Grand National Assembly Abolished the sultanate of Turkey.

A number of technological and cultural advancements also occurred on this day around the globe.

The release of Titanic starring Kate Winslet and Leonardo Di Caprio in the Tokyo International Film Festival happened in 1997.

Titanic later won the Academy Award Best Picture in 1998.

Not only that but on this day, the major work of the one who coined the word Cell, Scientist Robert Hooke's work was published by the Royal Society.

Know more with detailed facts featured for you to find out the how and why of each and every event that happened On This Day, November 1st.

INDIAN POLITICS

In 1954 India took over 4 French Indian territories. Delhi became a union territory of India during the year of 1956. In 1956 Indian state of Madhya Pradesh was formed. In 1956 Indian states of Punjab, Patiala and majority of the East Punjab States Union were unified as the Punjab State In 1956 Karnataka at the time known as Mysore State was formed from the unification of Kannada-speaking regions in India In 1956 the state of Kerala was formed in India. In 1966 the state of Haryana was created from Punjab In 1973 Indian state of Mysore is renamed Karnataka to represent all the regions within Karunadu.

WORLD POLITICS

In 1814 the Congress of Vienna re-formed the European political map after the setback of France, in the Napoleonic Wars In 1916 Paul Miliukov delivered the famous "stupidity or treason" speech, in the Russian State Duma leading to the downfall of the Boris Stürmer government. In 1993 through the Maastricht Treaty ,the European Union was established. In 1981 Antigua and Barbuda got independence from the United Kingdom, Vere Bird served as their first prime minister. In 1802, British Prime Minister Tory was born in London on this day. In 1922 The Grand National Assembly, at the command of Kemal Atatürk, abolished the sultanate of Turkey after a mass vote.

WARFARE

In 1952 the first thermonuclear bomb was tested by the United States On this day . its power resulted from an uncontrolled, self-sustaining nuclear chain reaction.

TV AND ENTERTAINMENT

In 1997, the movie "Titanic" directed by James Cameron, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet premiered at the Tokyo International Film Festival. Later won the Academy Awards Best Picture in 1998. In 1967 The classic Cool Hand Luke was launched in American theaters.

The film became popular for Paul Newman's performance as one of his contemporary antihero roles.

LITERATURE

1. In 1611, William Shakespeare's play, The Tempest was performed for the first time.

2. 1604 William Shakespeare's tragedy "Othello" was performed for the first time.

3. American novelist William Styron died on this day at the age of 81. The author was known for his method of tragic themes and his prosperous classical prose style. highlighted in his popular works as Sophie's Choice (1979).

4. 1897 Naomi Mitchison, Scottish author, was born in Edinburgh, Scotland on this day.

5. In 1871 American author Stephen Crane, known for his work The Red Badge of Courage (1895), was born on this day

SPORTS

In 1950 Chuck Cooper, Celtics' forward became the first African American to play in the NBA in Boston's 107-84 loss at Fort Wayne Pistons. In 1928 Australian cricketer Don Bradman scored 133 not out in NSW 2nd innings vs Queensland in Brisbane.

MUSIC

In 1969 The Beatles Album' "Abbey Road" hit the number one mark in the US and stayed for 11 weeks.

ENVIRONMENT AND SCIENTIFIC ADVANCEMENTS

In 1755 Lisbon earthquake killed more than 50,000 in Portugal. In 1894, the Vaccine for diphtheria was announced by Dr Émile Roux of Paris. In 2012 Scientists detected the evidence of light from the universe's first stars. It was indicated to have formed 500 million years after the big bang. In 1994,the Wind spacecraft was launched on this day by The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) on this day . It would include a “halo orbit” between the Sun and Earth to investigate the space environment there. In 1665 Robert Hooke's major work "Micrographia" with drawings using a microscope and coining the word "cell" was published by the Royal Society.

HISTORICAL EVENTS

In 996 Holy Roman Emperor Otto III awarded the Bavarian bishopric of Freising 30 “royal hides,” or about 8 square km (2,000 acres), of land in a treaty that included the first recorded use of the name Ostarrîchi, from which the name Austria originated. In 1765, The Stamp Act went into impact, commemorating the first British parliamentary endeavor to raise revenue through direct taxation of all American colonial commercial and legal papers.

ART AND CULTURE

In 1512, the general public was able to view Michelangelo's fresco the greatest achievements in Western painting, for the first time on the ceiling of the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican Palace

FAMOUS BIRTHDAYS

1. 1973 Aishwarya Bachchan Rai Indian actress

2 1972 Toni Collette Australian actress

3 1960

Tim Cook American business executive

4 1957 Lyle Lovett American musician

5 1935

Edward Said American professor and literary critic







6 1974 V. V. S. Laxman Indian cricket batsman







November 1st is a date significant to most and the facts and events listed here helps us recognise the importance of our rich history in every aspect of life.

Whether its sports, culture, art or politics the rich history of our endeavors is everywhere waiting for us, to be discovered and learned .





