Optical illusions are fascinating puzzles that are designed to trick our brains into seeing something that isn’t quite what it appears to be. These puzzles reveal how complex and powerful our minds are which fills the gaps automatically. While our eyes capture the light and shapes in front of us, it’s our brain that works behind the scenes to process and it makes sense of the information that is present in front of us. However, sometimes our brain gets fooled too make sense of the information—sometimes getting fooled in the process. Optical illusions are designed in such a way that they play with our perception be it depth, colour, movement or size which highlights the gap between what we see and what is actually real. Optical illusion puzzles have become the internet sensation recently. Today, we bring you one such puzzle that will leave you searching for the answer and you will definitely miss it even if it is right in front of your eyes.

In the image below, you will see a series of 4321written but pay attention as your target is to find the hidden number '4312'. There is a 4312 hidden in this image and your challenge is to find it as soon as possible. Wait! Before you dive head first into this puzzle looking for the answer, we have a twist for you that will make this challenge a bit more thrilling. You have a time limit of 11 seconds to find the hidden odd number. Can you rise to the occasion and emerge as a true puzzle master? Start your timer and begin the hunt for the odd number. All the best puzzle master! Optical Illusion: Find the Hidden Odd Number in 11 Seconds Source: Mint How are you holding up puzzle master? Did you find the hidden odd number?