Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot a hidden cat on the seafront in 6 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical illusions are one of the simplest tools that can be used to determine the intelligence of an individual. It does so by testing the observation skills and perception levels of an individual.

There are three types of optical illusions: literal, physiological, and cognitive illusions. All these optical illusions have a central theme: tricking the eyes and the brain.

Optical illusions are also beneficial for the brain. Studies suggest that optical illusions can help us understand how our brains and eyes perceive the world around us.

Individuals who practise optical illusion puzzles regularly develop better attention spans and mental acuity.

Do you like to check how attentive you are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion: You have the IQ of Sherlock Holmes if you find a diamond among ladies in 9 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Find Cat in Seafront in 6 Seconds

Source: Reddit

The image shared above depicts a seafront scene in Istanbul, Turkey

The sun is shining bright and the people are busy preparing for their day out on the beach.

But in the midst of all this happening, there is a cat that has slipped everyone’s attention.

You need to find the cat in 6 seconds before it escapes.

Those who are able to do so must have excellent observation skills.

The cat is an expert at blending perfectly with its surroundings, making it difficult to spot.

Highly attentive Individuals will be able to spot the person within the time limit.

Such kind of mental exercises boost concentration and builds excellent problem-solving skills.

Have you spotted the cat?

Look carefully, you may find the cat easily.

Cats are known to be sneaky and hide in the most unsuspecting places.

Hurry up; the clock is ticking fast.

Did you find the cat?

Try looking at all the areas of the image, you can surely identify the cat.

And…

Time’s over.

Hopefully, most of the readers have spotted the cat by now.

All of you deserve a huge round of applause for your excellent effort.

Those who couldn’t spot it need not be disappointed.

You can always get better with practice.

Curious to know where the cat is hiding?

Then, check out the solution below.

Also Read: Picture Puzzle IQ Test: Only people with High IQ can identify the Shapeshifter among Humans in 5 seconds!

Find Cat in Seafront in 6 Seconds - Answer

The sneaky cat can be spotted on the right side of the image, it is hiding under the B of the ISTANBUL board.

Must Try Challenges:

Find the Mistake: You are smarter than 95% of people if you can find the mistake in the park scene in 8 seconds!

Spot the Difference: Only a legend can spot 3 differences between the old man with the cigar pictures in 7 seconds!