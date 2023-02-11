Optical Illusion Challenge: How many faces you can find within 7 seconds in the Mind-Boggling picture?

A fantastic way to gauge your intelligence is to use optical illusions. Instead of using mathematical formulas and equations, it tests abilities like creativity and excellent observational skills, giving the brain much-needed exercise it needs. It will therefore improve the communication between brain cells, boost mental acuity, and help with short-term memory problems. Now, coming back to the task you have to count the total number of human faces in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you count the accurate number of Human Faces in the Optical Illusion?

Optical illusions require an unconventional way of observation, however, sometimes also involve excellent qualitative and quantitative approaches. In contrast to the above image, you must use visual sharpness and cognitive skills to answer this optical illusion. Yes, it is really simple, and you just need to rack your brain to spot accurate Human Faces in the picture.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined illusion can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.



Look for the optical illusion answer here:

An optical illusion is essentially a creativity-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to spot the accurate number of Human Faces in the picture. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 7 seconds.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The Optical Illusion image has various faces camouflaged within the scenic view. And to find all the faces, just divide the picture into sections to not miss any clues and hints.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, observational power, and other skills to find all the faces in this optical illusion.

Coming back to the optical illusion…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the answer, then please have a look at the picture below to know the right answer to this optical illusion.

Source: Brightside.com

It was Fun, right? And to have more of these, keep a tab on JagranJosh to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

