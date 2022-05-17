Optical Illusion: Can you spot the hidden bear in the image?

Optical Illusion: The moment you think that the trend of optical illusions has died, one or the other picture goes viral, giving it a massive jump. Several optical illusions have left people scratching their heads in the past few weeks. A pleasant view of a forest with a hut is gaining traction on social media.

Take a look at the image below. You don't have to spot a ghost; instead, there's a bear hidden there.

Can you spot the hidden bear? Take a slow look around.

Maybe it is lying on the ground?

Did it climb up to a tree to rest on one of its branches?

Optical Illusion image with answer

You can scroll past this space to find the answer. For those who wish to see the bear on their own, we are rooting for you. You can do it with dedication and perseverance.

Hint: Look at the branches of the trees.

Still cannot spot? We acknowledge. Look just above the hut. Can you find it now? If not, you aren't alone. There are hundreds of people who failed to figure out the hidden animal. See the image below for the answer.

A user commented, "I was looking for a real bear."

"I don't think animals' outlines in dead branches are the same thing," another commented.

"Almost as hard to find as my dad in the grocery store. It's been ten years," joked a third user.

Earlier, an image of a cat sitting on the pile of logs went viral on social media. The cat has been camouflaged so well that it left users scratching their heads.