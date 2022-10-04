Optical Illusion: How many animals can you spot in 21 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: The netizens are increasingly growing fond of optical illusions. These provide fun along with entertainment.

The best thing about optical illusions is that it has the ability to trick our minds and eyes into believing that what we see is real.

Apart from being a good source of entertainment, optical illusions are also great for scientific studies. Scientists use optical illusions to study the way human brains function.

Sounds interesting, isn’t it?

Do you like to try one quick optical illusion challenge now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Spot all the animals in 21 seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Pinterest

In this optical illusion picture, you can see that there is a painting which shows multiple faces.

The challenge is to find all the animals in 21 seconds.

Your time starts now.

How many animals did you see?

You have 21 seconds to spot all the animals.

Optical Illusions help improve your observation skills by making your eyes and brain engaged.

Time is running out.

We hope some of the animals are clearly visible.

Let’s see if you could spot all the animals within the given time limit.

You can see some of the human faces which you can ignore, you need to find all the animals.

Look carefully at the image and you can see all the animals.

Only a few seconds left.

And..

Time’s up.

Those who have spotted all the animals deserve a big round of applause.

Let us look at the solution now.

Elephant Tiger Swan Snake Two Pigeons Crane Big Fish Small Fish Wolf Cow Rabbit

How many more did you spot? Do let us know.

Here are some more optical illusion challenges which you will like.

Optical Illusion: Can you Find the Young Woman in 3 Seconds?

Optical Illusion: Can you Find the Hidden Dog in 17 Seconds?