Optical Illusion IQ Test: Are you attentive enough to spot the cat in the living room within 9 seconds? Let’s test!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: The most significant organ in our body is the brain. We are living today because of that. For this reason, scientists have been researching human brains for a very long period. But we are unable to understand how our brain functions in its strange ways. One of the most difficult and enjoyable mental challenges is solving optical illusions.

When we experience an optical illusion, our brain modifies reality to match what we want to see. This is why optical illusion puzzles are the most fun and entertaining ways to test your brain and observation skills.

And today, we have an exciting optical illusion test ready for you to challenge your gears.

Are you ready for it?

Let’s begin.

Optical Illusion - Spot the cat in the living room within 9 seconds

Source: Bored Panda

In this optical illusion picture, you can see a messy living room. Now, there is a cat hidden inside this living room. The challenge is to try and find the cat within a limited amount of time.

Are you up for it?

We hope you are. For solving this particular optical illusion test, we are giving you 9 seconds.

Will you fail or will you succeed?

Let’s test your attention to detail with this optical illusion.

Get ready. The challenge will begin soon.

And your time starts now!

Best of luck!

Did you spot the cat yet?

If not, then allow us to give you a hint.

Optical illusion hint: The cat is black in colour.

Have you found the cat now?

Hurry up, time’s running out!

The clock’s ticking, and the countdown will begin soon.

3

2

1

Time’s up!

Were you able to spot the cat within 9 seconds?

If yes, then congrats. You are definitely one of the most attentive people in the world.

Scroll down to see the solution to this optical illusion.

Optical Illusion Solution

In this optical illusion test, you had to spot the cat in the living room within 9 seconds. If you were unable to solve the problem, scroll down for its solution.

Source: Bored Panda

In case you are unable to see the cat, here is a brightened version of the picture for you.

Did you see the cat now?

We hope that you had fun solving this optical illusion problem with us. You can also try your hand at these:

You have hawk-like eyes if you can spot the horse hidden in the forest in this historical picture in 7 seconds!

Optical Illusion: What You See First Reveals Your Personality

How Good Is Your Eyesight? Test Yourself by Spotting the Frog in the Lagoon in 8 Seconds!